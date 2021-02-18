Snowstorm Hits Northeast U.S., Stops Vaccination

Feb. 18, 2021 – People walk through the snow in New York Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

A freezing storm hit the northeastern United States on Thursday, forcing covid-19 to stop vaccination after engulfing the south and center of the country in a polar wave that left millions without power in Texas.

The Arctic air mass hit several states more accustomed to a record heat than low temperatures since Monday, killing dozens and forcing more than seven million Texans to boil water before drinking it.

There will be “snow and ice from the southern plains to the middle Atlantic and northeast,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Thursday.

“The intense cold continues,” he added.

In New York, where large flakes fall since morning, a snowfall of up to 13 cm is expected for Thursday night, with about 8 cm more in the early hours of Friday, according to the NWS.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated that bad weather in much of the country delayed the arrival of vaccine doses against covid-19 and prevented about 30,000 consultations from being carried out for vaccination to occur.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also announced the closure of several vaccination sites.

More than 100 million people residing in the American Midwest have been affected by winter storms of varying intensity.

Electricity is gradually being restored: Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, the state most affected by the storms, said 1.6 million homes were restored to power on Wednesday.

However, nearly a million people were still without power across the country on Thursday, about 500,000 of them in Texas, the energy capital, and the rest in Mississippi, Louisiana, Oregon and Kentucky, according to the website PowerOutage.us .

“How to sleep in a refrigerator”

In Texas, millions were left without heating and used firewood, barbecue grills, gas generators and cars themselves to keep warm.

A woman and a girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to warm up in their car, Houston police said.

David Hernández, 38, spent the night in a Houston church with others who took refuge from the cold there.

“My car got stuck and I tried to sleep in there, but it was very cold. All the liquids froze, so it was like sleeping in a refrigerator.” I had to come here, I had no choice, “he said.

Texas officials have opened 300 “heating centers” across the state.

Bankrupt state?

Texas, the country’s energy center, rich in oil and natural gas, is the only continental state in the United States with an independent power grid. However, the cold exposed the network’s failures in the face of extreme temperatures and the effects of climate change.

Texas ex-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke warned that this could become “a failed state”.

President Joe Biden ordered the federal emergency agency FEMA to coordinate rescue efforts in Oklahoma after authorities declared an emergency in the state.

The freezing cold of the past few days has left 38 dead across the country, most in traffic accidents, according to the American press. Dozens of people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia.

Several inches of snow are expected in the Washington DC metropolitan area, and officials in Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina have warned of blackouts in the coming days.

“Hail and freezing rain are expected this afternoon. Stay off the road!” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wrote in a tweet.

Although the Arctic bursts begin to distance themselves from Texas and the south of the country, the NWS has warned that the cold will continue.

As a result, Biden had to postpone a scheduled visit to a Pfizer factory that produces vaccines in Kalamazoo, Michigan, until Friday.

Jeff Zients, the White House’s response coordinator to coronavirus, informed that the cold is affecting the delivery and distribution of vaccines, and encouraged extended hours at vaccination centers when weather conditions allow.

The cold did not spare even the animals. A dozen monkeys, including a 58-year-old chimpanzee, died in the cold at the Primarly Primates sanctuary near San Antonio, the organization said, which has been without power since Monday.

Three-quarters of the continental United States – excluding Alaska – were covered in snow on Wednesday, according to the NWS. It is a record since 2003, when this measurement started to be made.