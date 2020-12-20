Spain calls for ‘coordinated’ response from Europe on flights with UK

Passengers arrive at London Heathrow Airport Image: PA Images via Getty Images

The Spanish government said on Sunday (20) that it had asked Brussels for a “coordinated” response on flights to the United Kingdom, after several countries in the region announced that they would suspend their air connections with this country due to a new strain of the coronavirus.

“The objective is to protect the rights of community citizens through coordination, avoiding unilateralism,” explained the Spanish government in a statement.

Spain made the request “this morning (Sunday) to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to the President of the Council Charles Michel”, the statement said.

If there is no joint action, Madrid will take measures “in defense of the interests and rights of Spanish citizens”, added the government of socialist Pedro Sánchez.

In announcing the reconfiguration of London and parts of south-east England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson linked the increase in covid-19 cases in these areas with the new coronavirus strain discovered.

Germany is also studying the possibility of suspending flights with the United Kingdom and South Africa, where this variant of the virus has also been detected.