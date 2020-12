Spain exceeds 50,000 killed by coronavirus Image: CESAR MANSO / AFP

Madrid, Dec 28, 2020 (AFP) – Spain surpassed this Monday (28) the 50,000 killed by the pandemic of coronavirus, according to the updated official balance sheet of the Ministry of Health.

The country recorded 298 more deaths compared to the latest balance sheet released on Thursday, and totals 50,122 since the pandemic began, according to the ministry.