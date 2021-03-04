Spain exceeds 70,000 deaths by covid-19 Image: Shutterstock

Spain surpassed 70,000 deaths by covid-19 this Wednesday (3), after going through the deadliest month since the first wave, despite the improvement in the health situation, especially in homes for the elderly, thanks to vaccination.

The Spanish Ministry of Health reported 446 new deaths on Wednesday compared to the previous day, bringing the official number to 70,247 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

February, with more than 10,500 deaths from the coronavirus, became the worst month since April 2020, when 16,354 deaths were recorded, although the estimated real mortality is higher.

Despite this, the indicators point to an improvement in the epidemic situation: from 900 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in 14 days at the end of January, it increased to 159 cases at the last count.

And in nursing homes, where the first wave wreaked havoc, mortality and infections dropped noticeably with the start of the vaccination campaign, which started as a priority in these centers.

As in other countries, the official balance sheet underestimates its real impact, since many victims or infected people could not be formally diagnosed at the beginning of the epidemic due to the saturation of the health system and the lack of tests.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), more than 45,000 Spaniards died of covid-19 between March and May, about 18,000 more than those on the Ministry of Health’s registry, which records only those who had a positive test.

The number of infections, 3.1 million on Monday, is also considered to be underestimated since a government study published in December estimated that 10% of the population, about 4.7 million people, contracted covid.

In Spain, more than 1.2 million people have been immunized with two doses of a vaccine against covid-19.

The vaccination rate is below expectations and threatens the government’s goal of protecting 70% of the population before the end of summer in the northern hemisphere.