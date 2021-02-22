Spain has sixth night of protests after rapper’s arrest

Protest for the freedom of Pablo Hasél, in Barcelona, ​​Spain Image: NACHO DOCE / REUTERS

For the sixth consecutive night, demonstrations in defense of the arrested rapper Pablo Hasél were held this Sunday (21) in Barcelona, ​​with several conflicts, although without the strong disturbances that marked the previous days.

With shouts of “Freedom Pablo Hasél”, several hundred people gathered in front of the Sants train station, heavily guarded by the Catalan police riot police, Mossos d’Esquadra, showed AFPTV images.

Then the protesters marched towards the center of the Catalan capital.

There, in front of the National Police headquarters on Via Laietana, a group with their faces covered threw bottles, firecrackers and other objects at the agents who guarded the building.

At one point, the police stepped forward and forced the protesters to move away from headquarters, as AFPTV showed.

In other parts of central Barcelona, ​​such as the Ramblas, some groups set up barricades with urban materials and continued to throw objects at the police.

At least eight people were arrested, five of whom broke the window of a clothing store and tried to steal it, according to Mossos d’Esquadra. Nine policemen were injured.

Previous nights were more violent

The altercations were not, however, as serious as those that have occurred every night since the rapper was arrested on Tuesday, with protests fuller and overtaken by violent events.

Since Tuesday, the streets of Spain’s second largest city have become the scene of major clashes between protesters and police, with barricades, fires, vandalism and looting.

Yesterday night “ended in serious incidents and the throwing of stones and blunt objects against police fronts and several police dependencies”, points out the statement by Mossos d’Esquadra.

In Barcelona, ​​Spain’s second city, “the agitators took advantage of the stressful situations to make looting at various stores in the center” of well-known clothing brands, officials said.

In addition to building barricades with burning bins, the protesters damaged the facade of the headquarters of the Barcelona Stock Exchange, as well as that of the Palace of Song, a modernist building from the early twentieth century included on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

In all, 100 people were arrested by police in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, according to authorities.

Demonstrations in favor of Hasél have also spread in recent days to other places, such as Madrid, Tarragona and Lérida, the latter where the rapper was born.

Understand the case

Hasél, 32, with a criminal record, was sentenced to nine months in prison for tweets in which he insulted the monarchy and the police and praised people involved in terrorism crimes.

The rapper’s arrest rekindled the debate over freedom of expression in Spain and deepened differences within the governmental coalition, between the socialists, of President Pedro Sánchez, and the Vamos (radical left) party, which has defended the protests.