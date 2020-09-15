Home World World Spanish right plunges into internal espionage scandal
Mariano Rajoy in 2018 photo Image: REUTERS / Juan Medina

The Spanish conservative opposition is plunged into a scandal worthy of a detective novel, which could tarnish the image of former President Mariano Rajoy, after a police informant was paid with public money to spy on a party leader in possession of uncomfortable secrets.

The case became known as “Kitchen”, the name of the illegal police operation that the Justice is investigating, which was named after the informant’s nickname: “Cook”.

The so-called “Cook” was the driver of Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of the Popular Party (PP). He was recruited to “obtain (…) specific information about the place where Luis Bárcenas and his wife hid compromising documents for the said political party and its leaders”, informs the Prosecutor in a recently released document.

Bárcenas was then the protagonist of the “Gürtel plot”, a scandal of illegal PP funding in exchange for public contracts. The case cost the party a judicial sentence in May 2018 and immediately the motion of socialist censure that dethroned Mariano Rajoy.

In exchange for his services, the driver of Bárcenas charged 2,000 euros per month of funds reserved from the State and even received a promise to join the police.

The investigation into the “Kitchen” operation is one of the numerous pieces opened by the Justice, thanks to the material seized after the arrest, in November 2017, of police chief José Manuel Villarejo, famous in Spain for having recorded judges, politicians and businessmen for years, without your knowledge.

Two ex-ministers

Justice is particularly interested in the roles played by Rajoy’s then Interior Minister, Jorge Fernández Díaz – against whom the prosecution claims to have “countless and conclusive” evidence – and former Defense Minister María Dolores de Cospedal, “affected by documentation supposedly compromising. “

The case may reach Rajoy himself, as one of the conversations included in the investigation between Chief Villarejo and the informant suggests that Bárcenas also had compromising documents for the then head of government.

The magistrates count on the collaboration of a “repentant” Francisco Martínez Vázquez, number two of the Interior Ministry at the time of the events.

Incredibly, he told the newspaper “El País” on Sunday that he wants to “tell the judge everything he knows”.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he authenticated the messages exchanged with Jorge Fernández Díaz, demonstrating that the latter was aware of the operation.

“My biggest mistake in the ministry was being loyal to miserable people like Jorge [Fernández Díaz], or Rajoy, or Cospedal, “he said in another message included in the investigation.

The case comes at a bad time for the PP, defeated by Pedro Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) in the last two legislative elections of 2019, and hampered by the rise of the far right of the Vox.

The PSOE, in power thanks to the successful motion of censure against Rajoy, and his government ally, the radical left of Pode, requested the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the “Kitchen” case.

“It diverts attention, at a time when the PP wanted to recover the unity of the right and concentrate its criticisms on the management of the pandemic and the economy in the hard months ahead,” says Antonio Barroso, an analyst at consultancy Teneo.

With that, the Popular Party faces an old demon again. “Corruption has been the issue that made PP voters migrate to Vox and Citizens”, a liberal center-right party, recalls Barroso.

Meanwhile, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, tries to distance himself.

“I am not here to arrest other party members. Whoever has to fall will fall,” he told COPE radio on Monday (14), adding that, “for the time being, I am not worried.”

Last week, Casado recalled that, at the time of the events, “he was not responsible for the party”.

