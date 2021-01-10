Sriwijaya Air accident puts Indonesian aviation in the spotlight again

Rescuers inspect wreckage found after searching for the plane that crashed in Indonesia Image: Dany Krisnadhi / AFP

Indonesia’s troubled aviation safety record is back on the scene after a 62-person Sriwijaya Air aircraft crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off yesterday, marking the country’s third major commercial aviation disaster in six years.

Before the accident, there were 697 fatalities in Indonesia in the last decade, including military and private aircraft, making the country the holder of the world’s most dangerous aviation market – ahead of Russia, Iran and Pakistan – according to the bank. Aviation Safety Network data.

Sriwijaya’s accident with a Boeing Co 737-500 follows the loss of a Lion air 737 MAX in October 2018, which contributed to the suspension of use of the model and the Air Indonesia SE A320 accident of Air Indonesia in December 2014.

The Lion Air accident, which killed 189 people, was an exception, as it mainly revealed fundamental issues with Boeing’s aeronautical model and caused a worldwide safety crisis for the company. Even excluding the deaths from that accident, Indonesia still outperforms Russia in the ranking if there are no survivors in Saturday’s accident.

(By Jamie Freed in Sydney and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; additional reporting by Matthew Tostevin in Bangkok)