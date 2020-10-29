Standing in Brazil, the US anti-abortion lobby spent R $ 1.6 billion worldwide

Trump prays with evangelical leaders, including advisor Paula White Image: Getty Images

and Maria Carolina Trevisan

Christian US entities, many of them linked to the government of Donald Trump, allocated more than US $ 280 million (R $ 1.6 billion) to promote a global offensive aimed at defending an anti-abortion agenda, against reproductive rights and against the interests of LGBTI groups.

Some of the institutions with the largest investments maintain relations with Minister Damares Alves. Asked, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights did not respond until the closing of this report, but confirmed that it had received the column questions.

The data was revealed by the OpenDemocracy entity, which has evaluated 28 institutions, thousands of documents and their financial records since 2007. In Latin America alone, the volume of money would reach US $ 45 million in a decade.

Some of these entities are related to Damares Alves, even before the minister took over the portfolio. On a trip to the U.S. in 2019, Damares visited two of the organizations that appear in the survey as being the most active in investments in the world.

According to OpenDemocracy, they are Heritage Foundation, which has allocated $ 3.3 million in operations worldwide, and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), with $ 21 million. In Latin America alone, ADF allocated almost $ 1 million. The survey does not reveal how the money was used in each country and where the funds were allocated.

The money, however, was used to “influence foreign laws, policies and public opinion in order to” provoke a negative reaction against sexual and reproductive rights. “These actions, amplified under the nickname” pro-family “and” pro -life “, act mainly in three large groups: anti-abortion and for the hardening of the punitive action of abortion, those against LGBT demands and those against gender or” gender ideology “.

“In the last legislatures of the National Congress, the activism of evangelicals against such agendas placed sexual issues and the identity agenda as central elements of the public debate”, says Dirceu André Gerardi, postdoctoral fellow in Sociology at USP, member of the religion research group , law and secularism, linked to Cebrap.

“This strengthened the activism of conservative evangelicals against public human rights policies, to the point that the alliance with the Bolsonaro government is characterized as the main social and electoral base of the Christian right in Brazil”, says the researcher, who investigates the role of evangelical parliamentarians in the Brazilian public arena, especially in the National Congress.

Another entity mentioned in the survey is Family Watch International. In 2019, Angela Vidal Gandra da Silva Martins, secretary in the ministry of Damares Alves, was invited to participate in the organization’s World Forum, to speak about the need to protect the family.

American Center For Law and Justice is another highlight in the survey. In Brazil, one of its members, Jordan Sekulow, was said to have spoken to more than 2000 pastors of the Associação Vitória em Cristo church, led by Silas Malafaia, and was received by then vice-president Michel Temer.

Donations without transparency

According to OpenDemocracy, the groups have not revealed the source of the money or how it would be spent. But the survey found that each of these American groups examined is registered as a tax-free group and classified as “non-profit”.

In the USA, however, this means that entities are prevented from participating in political party activities. But the data reveals that the American Center for Law and Justice, for example, has publicly supported Amy Coney Barrett, nominated this week for the Supreme Court. The entity is also led by one of the personal lawyers of Trump, Jay Sekulow.

In Latin America, the survey reveals heavy investments. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, for example, allocated $ 21 million for actions in the region, against $ 6 million by Focus on the Family. The Fellowship Foundation invested another $ 3.7 million, while the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property allocated $ 2.6 million.

Last year, OpenDemocracy discovered how a dozen “fundamentalist” groups on the US Christian right, many with ties to the administration Trump and Steve Bannon, had poured at least $ 50 million in Europe over a decade. Now, the discovery is that the volume is even greater, at $ 90 million.

Exchange, meetings and visits

The Brazilian government has maintained contact with one of these entities, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF International).

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights last month confirmed to the column that it “interacts” with the American organization. “The principles shared with the ADF, in general, refer to the defense of human values”, replied the ministry about the entity in the United States (USA). But on its website, the American entity even warns of the existence of an “entire industry that profits from every child killed in the womb”. One of the group’s calls is for society to “recognize the human dignity of unborn babies” and that “legal protection” should be guaranteed to them.

“Legal abortion does not protect women. Abortion certainly kills babies in the womb, but it can also lead to the mother’s injury or death. Alliance Defending Freedom has assisted allied lawyers in litigating several of these cases and will continue to protect the physical well-being of both mother and child “, argues the ADF.

Brazil started to try to veto articles in resolutions that could be interpreted as a loophole for the recognition of abortion as a legal option, references to sexual health and reproductive rights. He also acted to try to include the reference to the role of religious entities in the defense of women’s rights.

Last week, Brazil was still one of the co-sponsors of a US-led alliance to block any reference to sex education or to open loopholes for legal abortion on the UN agenda.

Still in 2019, Brazil decided to participate in an event sponsored at the UN, in Geneva (Switzerland), by ADF International. The theme: religious freedom. The government took advantage of the event to denounce the alleged persecution against Christians.

Representatives of the same organization have been part of meetings between the Human Rights portfolio and the Itamaraty. On May 22, 2020, for example, a meeting took place involving Brazilian deputies, representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Human Rights and Tomás Henriquez, of ADF Chile.

The logic in Brazil is the same as in the United States: entities associated with the Christian right – here Pentecostals such as the Assembly of God and the Universal Church – select and support, with the structure of the church, candidates for deputy for the country. “They represent a good part of the interests of these churches. They act as political parties”, explains the researcher Dirceu André Gerardi. “They make bargains with candidates for the Executive, negotiate positions in the Legislative and exchange support for ministries.”

In the US, ADF is accused of being a hate group

In 2017, US Senator Al Franken already claimed that the ADF would be a “hate group”. He was referring to a classification announced by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which has focused its efforts on mapping hate groups in the US, in addition to combating racism and injustice. Its experts focus on monitoring extremist groups.

The SPLC explained that such a classification was established in view of the ADF’s stance against LGBT groups. “The ADF spreads lies about the LGBT community,” says the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“For example, he linked the fact that he was LGBTQ + to pedophilia and claimed that a” homosexual agenda “will destroy society,” explained the SPLC. “The ADF tries to express its rhetoric in benign phrases, but the truth is that it works to dehumanize LGBTQ + people and to restrict their rights to be who they are”, he warns.

The ADF, however, rejects being classified as a “hate group”, denies any kind of extremism and questions the SPLC’s credibility. For him, it is “a politically party organization focused on fundraising”.

Damares also rejects such an accusation. “So far, in the interactions with the ADF, we have not identified any radical or disrespectful stance towards any social segment. On the other hand, what we really aim at is not hatred, but the strengthening of family, citizens, social and international ties with a profound respect for pluralism “, completed the Brazilian government in September.

In early October, Damares’ ministry expanded its scope of ideological influence. The new ultraconservative front is now taking place in the academic sphere: the MDH announced the offer of 50 master’s and post-doctoral grants for research on “family”.

“It is a historic moment, it is the first time that we have family public policies”, said the national secretary of the family, Angela Gandra, disregarding other rights as part of the family context. According to her, initiatives to “strengthen family ties are unprecedented”, as if the rights of women, the LGBTI population, the black population and children were not part of what she considers “family”.

Brazilian entity with the presence of Damares accompanies ADF at least since 2012

Years earlier, the National Association of Evangelical Jurists established an agreement with the ADF. The Brazilian association had, as a member in 2012 and 2013, the lawyer and pastor Damares Alves.

In a statement announcing the project, called the Blackstone Legal Fellowship, the association indicated that the partnership aimed to “send Brazilian evangelical students who are studying law to do an intensive internship in the USA”.

According to OpenDemocracy, ADF went to the US Supreme Court last year to defend the secrecy of nonprofit donors. “Its few known funders include the family foundations of the secretary of education of the Trump, Betsy DeVos “, he indicated.

Influence

In the rest of the world, the actions of these entities are also constant. ACLJ served in the European Court of Human Rights to defend a position against gay marriage. The group’s lawyers also acted to defend Poland’s ultra-conservative policies against divorce and abortion.

In the defense team of Trump During the impeachment, half a doubt of lawyers were from the same entity, the ACLJ, which spent $ 17 million in shares abroad in a decade.

According to the survey, several of these American Christian rights groups have also been linked to the disinformation of COVID-19. The PRI, for example, is run by an ultra-conservative activist who claims that the coronavirus was made by man in a Chinese laboratory, and is also part of an anti-China lobby group with Steve Bannon.

Another group, Family Watch International (FWI), has been training African politicians, religious and civil society leaders for years to oppose comprehensive sex education and LGBT rights across the African continent.