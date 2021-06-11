State of California to celebrate Azores Day

The Assembly of the State of California, decided, in a plenary session held on Thursday, to proclaim “June as the month of Portugal and June 1 as the Day of the Azores in that North American State”, was announced today.

The information is contained in a note released today by the Regional Government of the Azores, in which it says that the approved resolution draws “a historical portrait of the presence of Azoreans in the state” where currently “there are about 350 thousand Portuguese or Portuguese descendants living in California, and approximately 90% came directly from the Azores or have family background on one of the nine islands in the region”.

The state of California and the Azores signed an understanding in 2002 that encourages the development of initiatives to deepen friendship, cooperation and mutual help between them.

According to the same note, the president of the Regional Government of the Azores, José Manuel Bolieiro, “has already written a letter” to the president of the Assembly of California, Anthony Rendon, showing himself, on behalf of the region, “deeply honored” with the proclamation of June 1st as the Day of the Azores in the state.

“The affinities that linked Californians and Azoreans throughout history are stronger today, as the spirit of this resolution demonstrates”, considers the president of the Regional Government of the PSD/CDS-PP/PPM coalition.

The “cultural celebration and ways of life of both peoples” are highlighted by the head of the regional executive, who “also left words of encouragement to the diaspora, following several initiatives in the same direction promoted by the vice president of the Government of the Azores, Artur Lima, who oversees the area”, the note reads.