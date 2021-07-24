Stonehenge could lose UNESCO World Heritage status

After Liverpool, Stonehenge may also lose its UNESCO World Heritage status. The warning comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps gave the green light to plans to build a tunnel beneath the landscape.

The Salisbury Plain monument in Wiltshire is in danger of being placed on the “danger list” and losing its world heritage status. The Guardian.

The warning is from UNESCO and comes after Grant Shapps, secretary of transport, gave the green light to plans for construction of a tunnel, about three kilometers long and with a double carriageway, which will pass under the archaeological site of Stonehenge.

The work has an estimated cost of 1.7 billion pounds sterling.

The project aims to relieve congestion of traffic along the A303 in Wiltshire, the most direct route for motorists traveling between the South East and South West, and allowing “Stonehenge visitors to see the stone circle without the visual and auditory distraction of traffic,” said Shapps .

THE Alliance for Stonehenge, an association that opposes the construction of the new road, claims that the tunnel is too short, which can irreversibly damage the surroundings of the archaeological site. A group of archaeologists requested that the length of the tunnel be at least 4.5 kilometers.

Planning Inspection officials also warned that the development of this work could cause “permanent and irreversible damage” on site and the campaign group Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) challenged the decision of the political official in court.

The alert comes after Liverpool lost its UNESCO World Heritage status this Wednesday, following significant changes to the dock area.

UNESCO had already warned that the works in the dock area, namely the construction of several buildings and the new Everton stadium, made the city lose its authenticity.