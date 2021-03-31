Store employee where George Floyd was given testimony: ‘I felt guilty’

The employee at the convenience store where George Floyd went just before he was killed in May last year was heard today at the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing Floyd. Christopher Martin said he felt guilty and disbelieving when he saw police action.

The 19-year-old cashier at the convenience store reported that George Floyd paid for the purchase with a $ 20 bill, which he subsequently realized was a fake. Martin thought about covering the amount, but ended up showing the note to his manager, who instructed him to go after Floyd. He said he believes Floyd didn’t know the note was a fake.

Martin said that both George Floyd and the friend who was with him in the car refused to return to the store. The employee then said that he offered to the store manager to cover the amount, but the manager asked him to speak to Floyd again and instructed another employee to call the police.

“If I had simply not accepted the note this could have been avoided,” said Christopher Martin, explaining the feeling of guilt. He also said that Floyd was friendly.

The judgement

The Derek Chauvin trial began on Monday (29) in Minneapolis, United States. The former police officer is accused of second and third degree murder and second-degree wrongful murder.

Yesterday, the young woman who recorded the moment when Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during the police approach that ended in his death was heard. Darnella Frazier was just 17 years old when she recorded the video and released it on social media. The images of the approach sparked a global movement of protests.

With 19 years in the police, Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge: second degree murder. The verdict is due in late April or early May.

Remember the case

George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020. The then policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes and the video of the police approach recorded Floyd saying he could not breathe. George Floys’ death sparked a wave of anti-racism and police violence protests across the country and around the world.