Strongest typhoon of the year leaves ten dead and three missing in the Philippines

By kenyan

Winds hit the south of the main island of the Philippines, Luzon, this Sunday (1st) Image: STRINGER / REUTERS

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA (Reuters) – At least 10 people have died and three others are missing after typhoon Goni, the strongest in the world to be recorded this year, hit southern Philippines’s main island, Luzon, on Sunday, according to a report initial government.

More than 300 houses have been buried by volcanic rocks and mud from Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay, seriously affected, in the Bicol region, a deputy said.

The storm hit some coastal cities, while rivers overflowed and dikes were destroyed, leaving several villages submerged in Bicol.

The dead and missing were all in Bicol, nine of which were in Albay, said the Office of Civil Defense.

Earlier, the governor of Albay, Al Francis Bichara, reported that a five-year-old boy was washed away by floods in the province. The disaster management agency is still computing the losses.

In the municipality of Guinobatan, deputy Zaldy Co, from the Ako Bicol party, said that more than 300 houses were buried under volcanic rubble.

“Several people are believed to have been buried alive,” the party said in a statement with photos of the destruction.

Typhoon Goni lost strength further after hitting Quezon province for the third time and Batangas for the fourth time and then headed towards the South China Sea.

The strongest storm in the world this year, which hit the category of super typhoon and brought violent winds and intense rains, lost strength with winds of 125 km / h and gusts of up to 170 km / h, said the local weather agency.

