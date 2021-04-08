Study points to 321 illegal gold mining sites in the Amazon

A survey published on Thursday by the Igarapé Institute reveals the extent of illegal gold mining in the Amazon and its impact on both the forest and indigenous people and residents of the region.

According to the study, no less than 321 illegal mining sites have been identified in nine states in the region, according to the Amazon Social and Environmental Information Network (Raisg).

“Corruption, deforestation, violence, contamination of rivers. Illegalities committed in the gold cycle have caused the destruction of forests and lives, especially of indigenous populations, in the Brazilian Amazon”, warns the study.

According to the institute, the increase in the general demand for gold in recent years has also generated an increase in demand related to illegal gold mining in the region. “The consequences are deadly,” he says.

The study reveals that, in the last 20 years, the price of gold has increased from US $ 400 to US $ 1,861.50 per ounce due to the high demand from China and India. “An increase in general demand has triggered a related demand for illegal gold mining, an industry that, according to estimates, is worth between $ 12 billion and $ 28 billion a year,” he says.

The contribution of gold mining to deforestation rates in indigenous territories in the Amazon increased from 4%, in 2017, to 23% in June 2020, according to the Deforestation Detection System in Real Time (Deter).

The publication shows how, between 2017 and 2019 alone, 1,174 hectares of forest were lost due to gold mining in the Yanomami territory and, in 2019, the territory had the highest deforestation rates in the last ten years, reaching 418 hectares.

Meanwhile, the Munduruku territory saw the biggest increase in deforestation in 2020, with satellite images revealing a 58% growth in mining-related deforestation in the first four months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.

“In addition, miners use mercury to extract the metal, contaminating rivers, fish and those who depend on them for a living, such as the Yanomami and Munduruku indigenous peoples. According to the Federal Public Ministry, 1 kg of gold represents about R $ 1.7 million in environmental damage, resulting in a cost about 10 times higher than the gold market price “, they warn.

Measures

For Igarapé, urgent measures need to be taken, such as the recognition and protection of indigenous lands and the rejection of Bill No. 191/2020, which is being processed in the National Congress, opening these lands for mineral exploration.

Another action that could help would be the digitalization of the purchase of gold and the establishment of new criteria for granting permission for gold mines so that effective control mechanisms can be implemented.

“The preservation of the Amazon rainforest is essential to avoid an irreversible climatic collapse. Thus, the need to prevent illegal mining and protect indigenous lands in the Amazon is more urgent than ever,” say the authors of the document.