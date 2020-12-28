Study says 4.4% of Wuhan’s population has antibodies to coronavirus Image: Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A study released Monday by the China Disease Control Center (CDC) found that 4.4% of the population in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus, has antibodies to the pathogen.

The seroprevalence analysis was carried out using samples collected from 34,000 people in the city, which is the capital of Hubei province, and in six other regions which, combined, add up to more than 341 million inhabitants, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

In Wuhan, the rate of people who had antibodies was 4.4%, while in the rest of Hubei the indicator plummeted to 0.44%, despite being the province with the highest number of cases in China since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the rest of the areas analyzed, of the 12,000 people who underwent serological tests, only two defenses against the new coronavirus were found.

The study also indicates that middle-aged and elderly people have immune defenses more often than those in other groups.

“The survey results show that the level of infection among the population of China is low, indicating that pandemic control, with Wuhan as the main front, has been successful and has effectively prevented spread on a large scale,” CDC, through a note published on the social network WeChat.

The agency points out that this type of study was also used to find out the extent of infections in other countries, such as Spain, where the latest seroprevalence survey indicates that 9.9% of citizens have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Despite some sporadic outbreaks – which have increased in recent weeks – China has had the pandemic virtually under control for months, with no record of deaths since mid-May.

According to official data, since the beginning of the spread of the new coronavirus, almost 87,000 cases of infection have been detected, in statistics that do not include asymptomatic ones, and 4,634 deaths have been reported.