Study shows kangaroos can communicate with humans and ‘ask for help’

According to a study, kangaroos can interact with humans by looking Image: Scott Gibbons / Getty Images

Researchers at the Universities of Sydney, Australia, and Roehampton, England, studied kangaroos around Australian territory and found that they, like other animals, are able to interact with humans, including “asking for help”. Kangaroos looked directly at the researchers when they tried to open a closed box with food inside.

Especially in species that do not have hands to point, looking at humans is a way to ask for help according to the study, being interpreted as “attempts of referential intentional communication”. It was also concluded that kangaroos are able to alternate the look between the task and the human.

Co-author of the research, postdoctoral researcher Alexandra Green told the newspaper The Independent that, instead of giving up on the task when they are unable to do it, kangaroos ask for help from humans with their eyes. “Before, we thought that only domesticated animals would have to ask for help to solve a problem. But kangaroos do that too. If they can’t open the box, they look at the human and go back to the container.”

According to researcher Alan McElligot, another co-author of the research, an animal, when it wants to ask for help to gain access to food, does not need to be domesticated. “In fact, kangaroos showed a pattern of behavior very similar to what we see in dogs, horses and even goats when subjected to the same test,” he said.

According to the researchers, kangaroos are the first marsupials to be studied in this way. The interaction of animals with humans is something to be deepened, according to McElligot: “Our research shows that the potential of referential intentional communication for humans by animals has been underestimated, which signals an exciting development in this area”.