Suga asks Japanese to take precautions after new record of contagions

Tokyo, Nov 19 (EFE) .- The Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, today asked the Japanese to take care after the new record daily covid-19 cases that have been recorded, and said additional measures will be taken to contain the third wave of infections.

Suga said the country was “on high alert” for the outbreak of infections and, in remarks to reporters, asked citizens to wear masks even on occasions like talking or having dinner at a restaurant.

The Japanese official also said that he asked the minister in charge of responding to the pandemic, Yasutoshi Nishimura, to take additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus during the government panel meeting to be held today and on Friday.

These measures may include reducing the opening hours of bars and restaurants in the most affected municipalities, Suga said, adding that the central government would “help” local authorities to reimplement the restrictions that were already in place last spring.

According to the latest daily contagion data, Japan registered 2,208 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday, a second consecutive record since the 2,179 reported the day before, confirming the new wave of infections affecting the whole country. This is the second day that Japan has recorded more than 2,000 infections.

The region of Tokyo, the most affected by the virus, registered on Thursday another consecutive record of daily infections, 534 cases, up from 493 on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike gave a news conference to ask the population for extreme precautions, and said the number of infected people among the elderly is increasing.

“Not only them, but also those with some chronic illnesses should avoid eating out,” insisted Koike.

According to the latest figures, in Japan, a country of about 126 million people, about 124 thousand people have been infected by coronavirus, and 1,947 died.