Surgeon enters US court hearing while operating on patient

Although the surgeon said he was able to continue the session, the judge preferred to postpone the hearing Image: Sacramento Superior Court

A doctor in Sacramento, California, entered a Zoom court hearing from a traffic court from inside the operating room.

Scott Green appeared on the screen in a surgical mask and gown and, when asked by the judge about the fact that he was performing a procedure at that time, replied that he was ready to proceed and that he was accompanied by a colleague, who was assisting him.

The judge, however, considered it not “appropriate” to continue the session under those conditions and decided to postpone the hearing.

The California medical board said in a statement that it is investigating the incident and “expects doctors to follow recommended standards of care when treating their patients”.

What happened

The Sacramento County Superior Court hearing was being broadcast live on YouTube when a bailiff asks the plastic surgeon, “Hello, Mr. Green. Hi. Are you available for trial? It looks like you’re in a room of surgery “.

To which Green replies, “I am, sir. Yes, I am in an operating room now. But I am available for trial. You can continue.”

The bailiff then informed that the hearing was being broadcast live, as the law requires that sessions on traffic violations be opened to the public. At this moment, a police officer summoned to the same audience raises his eyebrows.

While waiting for Judge Gary Link to join Zoom’s call, Green apparently continues to operate on the patient.

When Link finally connects, he says, “Unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant in the middle of an operating room, who appears to be actively involved in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr. Green? Or should I say Dr. Green? “

After the surgeon confirmed that he was involved in a procedure and said he was ready to proceed with the hearing, the judge continues: “I don’t feel comfortable, for the sake of a patient, if you are in the middle of an operation while being submitted to judgment “.

Green insisted that he was able to proceed, and added: “I have another surgeon doing the surgery with me, so I can stay here and allow him to do the procedure as well.”

“I don’t think so, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” says the judge. “I will propose another date, when you are not actively attending to the needs of a patient”.

BBC News has contacted Green’s office, but has yet to return.

To the NBC television network, the doctor reportedly said: “This is not what happened and I have nothing to say. Thank you.”

