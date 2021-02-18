Surviving senator from Auschwitz vaccinated against covid-19 in Italy

19. Jan.2021 – Senator Liliana Segre, a survivor from the Auschwitz camps, in session at the Italian parliament Image: Yara Nardi / Reuters

Italian senator Liliana Segre, a survivor of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz, was vaccinated against the new coronavirus this Thursday (18th), in a Milan hospital.

Segre, 90, was received at the vaccination center by the governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, and by the region’s social welfare secretary, Letizia Moratti, and took the first dose of the Biontech / Pfizer immunizer. Fontana’s Facebook page, the lifelong senator says that the vaccine is “the only way to fight this great enemy.” “It seems to me that this time, against an invisible enemy, we have so few weapons that being vaccinated means being invited more easily by our children, grandchildren and friends, who are afraid to find us and transmit this fearsome virus “, says Segre. Lombardy, the epicenter of the pandemic in Italy, started this Thursday the campaign to immunize the elderly over 80 years old .

Trajectory – Born in Milan on September 10, 1930, to a secular Jewish family, Segre was just 13 years old when she was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland. Upon arriving at the extermination camp, she was separated from her father, with whom she would not return. more to come together. With the number 75,190 tattooed on her arm, the young woman did forced labor in an ammunition factory and, in January 1945, participated in the so-called “death march”, the transfer of prisoners from Poland to Germany. same year by the Soviet Army and went to live with her maternal grandparents, the only survivors of the family. In January 2018, after a life witnessing the horrors of the Holocaust and its overcoming, especially for young people, she was nominated as a lifetime senator by the president from Italy, Sergio Mattarella.