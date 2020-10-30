Suspected of contacting Nice attacker arrested

29.out.2020 – Knife attack in Notre Dame de Nice Basilica, France, left dead and injured Image: Valery Hache / AFP

A 47-year-old man suspected of keeping in touch with the perpetrator of the attack in which three people died in a church in Nice, southern France, was arrested last night, a judicial source said.

The author of the knife attack against a man and two women is a 21-year-old Tunisian who arrived in France on October 9 from Italy.

The individual arrested yesterday is suspected of having maintained contact with the attacker on the eve of the attack, the court source said, confirming information from the Nice-Matin newspaper.

The attacker invaded, armed with a knife, the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice, where he beheaded a woman and the sexton. The third victim, a 44-year-old Brazilian, managed to escape seriously injured to a restaurant next to the temple, but she did not resist and died shortly afterwards.

The criminal repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great). He was injured by at least six shots during the police intervention and is hospitalized.

The attack came less than two weeks after Professor Samuel Paty’s beheading murder in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a small town 50 km from Paris, for showing his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.

The French government has raised the level of security across the country to “emergency bombing”, which corresponds to a state of high alert, and has increased from 3,000 to 7,000 military personnel patrolling the streets, in particular to protect places of worship on the eve of the Catholic feast of Todos os Santos, on Sunday.

France has suffered from high-impact terrorist attacks since 2015, when an extremist attack on January 7 against satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo left 12 dead. On 13 November of the same year, a jihadist command carried out coordinated attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Nice was targeted on July 14, 2016, in an attack that left 86 dead, when a man deliberately advanced with a truck against a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, the French national date.

* With information from AFP