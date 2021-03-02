SUV with 27 people crashes into truck at US-Mexico border; 15 died

At least 15 people died after an SUV hit a truck near the U.S.-Mexico border. The vehicle illegally transported 27 people Image: Reproduction / NBC / KYMA

A serious accident involving an SUV and a truck near the border between the United States and Mexico killed at least 15 people and left another 12 injured.

According to information from the NBC network, the accident occurred in Imperial, Southern California. One person died in the hospital and 14 others at the scene of the accident. Of the 12 wounded, six were taken to the hospital in El Centro, the largest city in the region.

Judy Cruz, managing director of the emergency department at El Centro Regional Medical Center, said at a news conference that the SUV was carrying 27 people when it hit a truck carrying a bucket full of gravel.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jake Sanchez told the New York Times that the truck driver had minor injuries in the accident. According to him, the SUV had a maximum legal capacity to transport seven to eight people.

The details of the accident are still being investigated. It is not yet known what caused the crash.