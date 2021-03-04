Sweden suspected of using a weapon with a firearm is an Afghan who arrived in the country in 2018

Police at the spot where a man attacked people with a knife in Sweden Image: Mikael FRITZON / AFP

The alleged perpetrator of the bladed gun attack that left seven people injured in Sweden yesterday is a 22-year-old Afghan who arrived in the country in 2018, reports in the local press today.

The suspect had lived for several months in Vetlanda, a small town of 13,000 people in the south of the country, the site of the attack. The police have organized a search operation at your home in the past few hours, according to the Aftonbladet and Expressen newspapers.

The police, who are investigating possible terrorist motives, did not confirm the information, but admitted that the suspect had a criminal record for minor crimes and resides in the region.

The man was shot in the leg by police and detained. He is hospitalized and is in no condition to be questioned.

The attack left seven wounded, three of them at risk of death and two in serious condition.

The police initially ruled out the terrorist trail, but later said they suspected it was a “terrorist crime” and an “attempted murder”.

“There are details of the investigation that make us work on possible terrorist motivations. But I cannot specify what it is about,” said Malena Grant, chief police officer for the Jönköping region.

The country has suffered two attacks in recent years.

In 2017, a Uzbek asylum seeker who had his application rejected killed five people by running them over with a stolen truck in Stockholm. He was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.

In December 2010, a man attempted a suicide bomb attack in the capital as well, but only caused minor injuries.