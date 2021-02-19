Swedish health officials under police protection after death threats

Threats have been recorded since the early days of the pandemic, given the dissonant strategy adopted by the Swedish authorities Image: Reproduction / Norwaytoday

From now on, several members of the National Public Health Authority of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) are acting under police protection: the decision was made in view of the escalation of episodes of death threats directed against employees of the agency, which is the agency responsible for controversial Swedish strategy to combat covid-19.

“You deserve to be punished,” says the text of an email to Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist and chief architect of the action plan against the new coronavirus: “Preferably, to be shot live on SVT (Swedish public TV)”.

Despite prioritizing individual responsibility for containing the virus, the country also ordered the closure of secondary schools, universities and museums, recommended remote work and adopted a series of restrictive measures for the operation of bars and restaurants.

In view of the pandemic’s upsurge in recent months, the government has successively announced new restrictions, such as a ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants from 8pm onwards. The use of a mask has also become mandatory in public transport at peak times.

Still, threats against members of the National Public Health Authority have increased.

“There has been an escalation of threats, which have been almost daily,” Folkhälsomyndigheten director-general Johan Carlson told SVT.

According to him, the Swedish police are already investigating several threats. Security at the headquarters of the National Public Health Authority in central Stockholm has also been strengthened this year.

“Threats seem orchestrated”

Between January 24, 2020 and January 24 this year, according to a survey carried out by the National Public Health Authority, about 50,000 external emails were sent to Anders Tegnell, the public face of the Swedish strategy. In analyzing a sample of messages received in December, the agency identified 80 hateful content and personal attacks against Tegnell, including demands that he declare himself incompetent and resign.

“You must be happy and satisfied, Tegnell, with the new daily contamination records. Congratulations !!! (…) You are a catastrophe for Sweden, and you need to disappear. DISAPPEAR, SO MANY CAN SURVIVE,” says one messages.

In May of last year, information about death threats against the chief epidemiologist and his family surfaced.

“I am not worried about me, but I take any threat against my family extremely seriously,” said Tegnell at the time.

The main targets of the threats, in addition to Tegnell, are other members of the agency who participate in daily press conferences on the situation of the pandemic, broadcast live on public TV SVT.

Several other members of the National Public Health Authority, however, have been affected – and sometimes the threats also extend to family members of the agency’s employees.

“We have the impression that these threats are orchestrated,” notes Johan Carlsson. “They arrive in waves, have similar content and are sent to many of our members”.

Popular support

Despite internal and international criticism of the chief epidemiologist for keeping Sweden out of confinement, a true cult of Anders Tegnell began in the country. T-shirts, bags, mugs and even baby clothes started to be sold with the image of the epidemiologist, who gained the shape of an icon. In Stockholm, a 32-year-old Swede even tattooed Tegnell’s face on his left arm.

At the Facebook, the group “Vi stöttar Anders Tegnell & Co (FoHM)” (“We support Anders Tegnell and Folkhälsomyndigheten), a noisy Tegnell fan club, currently has 92,000 members. More recently, a group of detractors of the Swedish strategy, equally noisy and called Media Watchdogs of Sweden, debuted on the same platform.

Recent statistics show that, even in the face of threats, Anders Tegnell and the National Public Health Authority still have the majority support of the population – however, this support has suffered a significant decline. Research released on January 28 indicates that confidence in Tegnell has dropped to 54%, against the 72% rate recorded in October last year.

Conducted by the Ipsos Institute for the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the survey also showed growing skepticism among the population regarding the measures taken by the authorities to combat the pandemic. In total, 50% of respondents said they considered the measures insufficient – an increase of six percent since December.

With a population of 10.3 million, Sweden currently accounts for 12,569 deaths as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. It is an exponentially larger number than the rates recorded in the Nordic neighbors that adopted the lockdown throughout the crisis, although less than those in several European countries that also introduced confinement (such as Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, Italy and France) .

The high rate of spread of the virus worries the authorities, at a time when the population’s vaccination process – as in other countries – faces gaps due to delays in delivery by suppliers.

To deal with the risk that a feared third wave of the pandemic will take hold in the country, this week the government announced a new Pandemic Law – which will allow authorities, if necessary, to decree the closure of facilities such as shopping centers, restaurants, shops and gyms.

Deaths from covid-19 in Sweden in 2020 occurred mostly among the elderly – 90% of victims in the first months of the pandemic were people over 70 years of age. And 50% of deaths occurred in nursing homes. In late November, new statistics showed that 73% of the number of covid-19 deaths in the country were registered in nursing homes.

Party leaders accuse the government of having failed in its stated mission to protect especially older people in the course of the pandemic. Anders Tegnell notes that nursing home residents are especially vulnerable due to old age and the variety of chronic illnesses they face – but acknowledges that the mistakes made in the institutions of the elderly were excessive: the pandemic exposed systemic deficiencies in the functioning of nursing homes and nursing homes in the country, which will have to be addressed.

The chief epidemiologist has argued, on the other hand, that his critics have so far focused little on the negative consequences of lockdown actions.

“It is fascinating to see how little has been discussed in Sweden about the extremely negative effects of confinement in a number of countries, such as the increase in cases of domestic violence and serious problems faced by schoolchildren,” says Tegnell. “The effects of different strategies, lockdowns and other measures are much more complex than we are able to understand today.”