Taliban declare victory. “We got an unexpected victory”

Declaration came after Sunday’s conquest of Kabul, which came without any resistance from government forces. Americans are fighting the clock to pull out diplomatic personnel before an expected escalation of violence.

the mullah Baradar Akhun, head of the political office of the rebels in Qatar, announced the end of the war in Afghanistan, with the insurgent victory, following the Sunday escape of President Ashraf Ghani and the capture of Kabul.

“We got a victory that was not expected (…), we must show humility before Allah”, said the former number two of the rebel movement, in a video message, quoted by the Efe agency, in which it is the first public statement of a Taliban leader after the conquest of the country. “It is now about how we serve and protect our people, and how we secure their future, to give them the best possible life,” he added.

On the first day in Afghanistan under Taliban control since the invasion In 2001, security in the Afghan capital and most of the country dawned on insurgents, who patrol the streets and control circulation. The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday after entering the capital without resistance, with almost all provinces under its domain.

“The Islamic Emirate [como os Talibãs se autodenominam] gave orders to his mujahideen and once again reiterates that no one can enter anyone’s house without authorization. Life, property and honor will not be harmed,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Saheen wrote on the social network ‘Twitter’.

Local media reported dramatic images of thousands of people in Kabul airport trying to flee the country despite the cancellation of most commercial flights and restrictions. The US Embassy in Kabul today reiterated the warning to its citizens and people awaiting repatriation to stay away from the airport, due to insecurity, until called to board.

The arrival of the Taliban in Kabul precipitated the departure from the country of Ashraf Ghani, after taking control of 28 of the 34 provincial capitals in 10 days, and without much resistance from the government security forces, as part of a major offensive that started in May — when the withdrawal of US and NATO troops began. country, which should stay completed later this month.

With Ghani’s departure, a group of political leaders formed the Coordinating Council for the transition of power to the Taliban, comprised of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, President of the High Council for Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, and Hizb-e-Islami party leader and former warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. However, the insurgents have so far not provided information about how will the process work transition or the seizure of power.

The US Army announced today that took over air traffic control at the airport, “to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel in Afghanistan on civilian and military flights.” According to the France-Presse news agency, US forces fired into the air at Kabul airport after thousands of Afghans invaded the runway, looking to flee the country, after the takeover of power by the Taliban.

The Pentagon estimates the total number of people to withdraw from the country, among diplomats and other US or Afghan citizens who helped the United States and fear now for life.

A spokesman for the radical Islamic movement, which ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, told BBC British public television that the Taliban intend to take power in Afghanistan “in the next few days” through a “peaceful transition”, 20 years after they were overthrown by a US-led coalition for their refusal to hand over al-Qaida leader Usama bin Laden after the September 11, 2001 attacks.