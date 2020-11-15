Home World World Target of protests, Peruvian president resigns in less than a week in...
World

Target of protests, Peruvian president resigns in less than a week in office

By kenyan
Protesters called for Merino to leave the presidency Image: EPA

Peruvian President Manuel Merino, who replaced impeachment president Martin Vizcarra in office, resigned on Sunday (11/15) after an intense day of protests that generated an intense political crisis.

“I, like you, want the best for this country,” said Merino before announcing his “irrevocable” resignation. He had taken office on Tuesday (10/11).

Merino left office after the resignation of more than half of his ministers, a wave of charges in the streets for his departure and an intense night of protests that left two dead, more than 100 injured and 41 missing, according to the National Human Rights Coordination from the country.

Because of the serious crisis, Parliament’s Spokesperson Council had met hours earlier on Sunday to assess Merino’s imminent resignation.

After a few hours of meeting, Luis Valdez, the current president of the Congress, “urged” Merino to present his resignation.

Thousands of people celebrated his departure on the streets.

Vizcarra, president targeted for impeachment on 9/11, said this “was the first step in restoring democracy in the country”.

More information in a moment.

