Teacher arrested for sex with 14-year-old student in classroom in the U.S.

Teenager explained that relationships started when she stayed late at school to help the adult Image: Disclosure / Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Hayley Morgan Hallmark, professor and trainer of soccer from a college in Niceville, Florida, was arrested on Friday after being accused of lewd behavior and having sex with a student, the NY Post reported, taking advantage of her influence over the minor.

The victim, who was 14 at the time the relationship began, told investigators that she and Hallmark engaged in sexual acts after soccer practice, when she stayed until later in school to assist the coach.

“The teenager explained that the defendant and she performed these acts inside the classroom, covering the cameras in the room and leaning against the door so that no one could enter,” according to the police report.

The girl, who did not have her identity revealed, told investigators on Thursday (4) that she was in the ninth grade of elementary school, when she and Hallmark started exchanging messages in mid-2017.

A year later, the pair went on to take the sexual relationship beyond high school and began to exchange sexual messages frequently. The police report indicates that the 35-year-old woman received and sent nude photos to the student.

The teenager said that she and Hallmark also performed “various sexual acts” both at her home and at the teacher’s, as recorded in the prison report.

A phone search of the girl corroborated the charges and confirmed an “inadequate relationship” between her and the adult, which would have lasted until August 2020.

Hallmark was put on administrative leave on Thursday, the day before an arrest warrant was issued, sheriff officials said.

Even before the arrest was made, the school had already placed the teacher on administrative leave. Law enforcement officials will try to suspend your payment as the criminal proceeding proceeds.

Meanwhile, Hallmark remains in custody on a $ 20,000 bond. In the state of Florida, the minimum sentence for the charge of lewd conduct faced by the teacher is 2 years.