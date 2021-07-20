Tel Aviv uses the DNA of dogs to fine owners

Tel Aviv, in Israel, will have a database with the DNA of all the dogs to start analyzing the feces found on the street and thus fine the owners responsible for catching them.

Some people do not pick up their pets’ poop, whether they need to be taken care of on a walk, in a park or even on the beach.

In the city of Tel Aviv, Israel, adoptions of stray animals have been on the rise — and so are the dog waste scattered around the city.

To solve the problem, the City Council passed a motion to establish a database with the DNA of all dogs, which will be compared to DNA found in abandoned droppings. Thus, the authorities will be able to track the owners who do not clean the waste of their pets in order to fine them.

To make this possible, all owners will be required to provide the DNA of their canines at the time of delivery. renewal of property license of animals — Tel Aviv requires everyone to obtain authorization before purchasing an animal — which will take place up to six months after the new regulation enters into force.

“The amendment to the law was approved as part of the municipality’s persistent fight against the phenomenon of dog feces that are not picked up by owners throughout the city,” the municipality told the The Times Of Israel.

“The existence of a database with the DNA of the city’s dogs will make it possible to collection of stool samples in the street, thus applying the law against the dog’s owner, even after the offense has been committed, in a way that will address the main challenge in the application and eradication of the phenomenon”, they explained.

Anyone who fails to pick up his dog’s poop — and is discovered — will be fined 730 shekels (about 188 euros).

“Cleaning up the public space is an integral part of the city’s appearance,” said the Tel Aviv chamber, quoted by IFL Science.