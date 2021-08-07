Ten days later, Turkey controls fire that caused seven deaths

Ten days after it broke out, the fire in Antalaya is under control. Seven people lost their lives in the first few days, including two firefighters, whose vehicle was surrounded by flames.

Turkish authorities succeeded this Friday, after 10 days of fighting the flames, control the fire in Manavgat, one of the biggest outbreaks plaguing southern Turkey and which has caused seven of the eight deaths recorded so far.

“The Fires of Manavgat and Gündogmus [na província da Antalya] are under control. Consolidation work continues. I congratulate the forest heroes who fought for several days with great sacrifices”, wrote the Turkish Minister of Forests and Agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, in Twitter.

In the Manavgat fire, about 60 kilometers from the provincial capital of Antalya, a popular tourist destination on the Mediterranean coast, seven people lost their lives in the early days, including two firefighters, whose vehicle was surrounded by flames.

The eighth person died while doing volunteer work in Mugla province, on the Aegean coast, where there are still seven active hotspots, according to official data released this Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the press this Friday that in the last ten days there have been 208 fires in the country, of which 196 have already been extinct, having promised to plant 252 million trees by the end of the year to reforest the burned areas.

The heat wave that has lasted for several days in some parts of Europe has caused several fires in countries such as Greece and Turkey, where temperatures have surpassed 40ºC. Portugal could be hit by this heat wave in two weeks.