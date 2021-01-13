Ten million received first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the USA Image: CHROMORANGE / Matthias Stolt / Copyright

More than ten million people have received the first dose of one of the two vaccines against covid-19 authorized in the United States, health officials said on Wednesday.

This represents about 3% of the American population, a month after the launch of the largest immunization campaign in the history of the country.

According to experts, herd immunity is achieved when approximately 75% of the population is vaccinated.

The large number of people still to be vaccinated reflects the enormous logistical challenge that the United States still faces to overcome the health crisis, while the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down.

The vaccination plan was considerably delayed: the Trump administration had set an ambitious target of 20 million injections, double those applied today, before the end of December.

The country most affected in the world by the new pandemic coronavirus aims to officially immunize 100 million people before the end of the first quarter of 2021, that is, at the end of March, in two and a half months.

However, taking into account the proportion of the adult population, the United States does better than many countries, including France, but worse than Israel or the United Kingdom, according to the data analysis website Our World In Data.

Currently, two vaccines are authorized in the United States, those from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, which are administered in two doses at intervals of three and four weeks, respectively.

In total, more than 29.3 million doses have been distributed among the states, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the main federal public health agency in the United States, said Wednesday. But it is the organization of its distribution that fails in some places.

The Secretary of Health announced that doses will no longer be reserved for second applications, and ruled out the risk of shortages to be applied in time.

Production is now “sufficiently predictable” to deliver all doses immediately, he said.

The authorities hope to increase the number of people who can get the vaccine quickly.