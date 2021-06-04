Ten thousand volunteers dropped out before the Tokyo Olympics

About 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have dropped out, organizers reveal, with just 50 days to go before the opening ceremony.

The Japanese Olympic Games minister, Seiko Hashimoto, ruled out a further postponement, stressing to a local newspaper, quoted on Thursday by the Raw Story, that the cancellation would only happen in catastrophic circumstances – if most delegations are unable to travel to Japan, for example.

Japan is battling a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, with Tokyo and several other cities across the country in a state of emergency expected to last up to a month before the Games start. Polls show that 80% of Japanese want the Games to be postponed or cancelled.

On Wednesday, Games president Toshiro Muto told the local media that about 10,000 volunteers had dropped out, largely due to concerns about the coronavirus. Others withdrew after the one-year delay or in protest against sexist comments made by their predecessor, who was forced to resign.

Muto said that the reduction in volunteers would not affect the Games, as the event was reduced. Hashimoto, in turn, reiterated that the event will be safe for participants and for the Japanese public.

Japan has recorded 13,000 covid-19 deaths to date. About 2.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated.