Tension rises in Myanmar and clashes are reported in Yangon

25. Feb.2021 – Pro-military demonstrators, including one wielding a knife, stand next to a man on the ground after attacking him during a rally in Yangon, Myanmar, after weeks of mass demonstrations against the military coup Image: STR / AFP

Militants in favor of the military junta armed with knives today faced residents of Yangon, in an escalating tension after weeks of protests against the coup in Myanmar.

Hundreds of military supporters took to the streets in the center of the country’s largest city and displayed banners with phrases like “We support our defense forces”.

The authorities allowed access to the emblematic Sule pagoda, an important place that in recent days has remained isolated by barricades to prevent pro-democracy protesters from approaching.

Residents of the area began to beat pots, an action that became the symbol of resistance to the coup, to protest the pro-military demonstration.

At noon clashes were reported near the central train station in Yangon.

Army supporters – some armed with knives, tubes and slingshots – attacked residents who booed the demonstration.

Outnumbering the defenders of the military junta, residents responded and managed to detain some of them, who had batons, razors and slingshots, Aung Zin Lin, 38, who lives in the protest area, told AFP.

When the police arrived at the scene, women and children held hands and formed a human shield, to prevent security forces from trying to arrest residents of the neighborhood.

Elsewhere in the city, on the campus of Yangon University, students organized a peaceful demonstration and displayed flags of the National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.