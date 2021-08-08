Tent, projector, action! India’s traveling cinemas may have their days numbered

Tent cinemas, once an important part of rural Indian life, were already struggling before the covid-19 pandemic. Now, their days can be numbered.

As the digital revolution infiltrated the Indian countryside, the business of taking films to the roads gradually became unsustainable.

According to the Obscure Atlas, the Indian state of Maharashtra, where this tradition was concentrated, had more than 1,000 “traveling cinemas”. Today, there are only 50 left.

THE covid-19 pandemic was the latest blow to this industry. Owners who have not yet fully closed their doors are caught between a deep sense of nostalgia, the lack of opportunities to move to other businesses and the relentless hope of a rebirth.

The long and colorful tradition of “traveling cinema” in India dates back to the 1950s, when they began to circulate as part of the annual carnival festival, known as jatra (which means “journey”).

During the eight months of jatra, dozens of touring cinemas traveled from village to village, with trucks loaded with equipment such as tents and screens to show movies in Hindi and marati, the local language.

Each tent took two to three days to set up, by a team of 10 to 20 men. After a few weeks in one place, they would head for the next village, at least until the monsoons ended the festival season and sent them home.

This tradition brought cinematographic art to regions without permanent cinemas and was part of the cultural map of small towns in India.

According to the portal, traveling cinemas were originally designed by individuals who left their villages for cities. When they returned to their humble homes, the magic of the cinema they found in the metropolises was missed.

“They brought old projectors to the annual church fairs” and “started to embed this religious tradition,” said Shirley Abraham, co-director of The Cinema Travelers. Over time, traveling cinemas became the center of attention at fairs.

Currently, those responsible for this type of business receive licenses to operate in communities with less than 100,000 inhabitants. According to the Director of Cultural Affairs, Ravi Bibhishan Chavare, there is an opening to rethink this policy in order to expand its reach to places with larger audiences.

“Although the audience has decreased, they still serve a purpose, as many regions do not have permanent cinemas”, he justified.

While they wait for better days, they start planning the next season of jatra.