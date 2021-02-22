Texans complain of exorbitant energy bills amid ‘avoidable’ climate crisis

Texas suffers a strong cold wave Image: GETTY IMAGES

Millions of Texans were still without drinking water on Sunday (21), while authorities received complaints about extremely high energy bills generated by a crisis due to the cold weather that the Mayor of Houston said was preventable.

The mass of cold air that paralyzed parts of the southern and central United States earlier in the week left more than 70 dead, millions temporarily without power and still froze the water supply system.

“Everything that happened this week was predictable and preventable,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told the CBS network “Face the Nation”, saying it had long been clear that the independent power grid in Texas was vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

Turner said Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States, still needs plumbing supplies and plumbers, but is making progress in restoring the service.

Both Houston and Galveston suspended orders on Sunday for residents to boil the water before consuming it.

But about 28,000 households were left without electricity on Sunday, according to the poweroutage.us website, and many Texans suffered from yet another problem: electricity bills reaching in some cases thousands of dollars.

Governor Greg Abbott met with lawmakers on Saturday to discuss the billing issue and said, “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills.”

Turner, for his part, declared that “these exorbitant costs (should be) borne by the state of Texas, and not by the individual consumers who did not cause this catastrophe.”

President Joe Biden on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for much of the state, providing much-needed financial and administrative assistance.

Her spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said today that Biden hoped to visit Texas “as early as this week” if he can do so without interfering with recovery efforts.

Michael McCaul, a Republican congressman from Texas, said the financial impact of the climate crisis could be the same as that of Hurricane Harvey, which in 2017 caused damage estimated at $ 125 billion.