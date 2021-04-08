Texas sniper attack has at least six people injured

A shooting attack in the town of Bryan, Texas, left several victims injured today, according to local police. According to the American media, at least six people had to be rescued after being hit by a sniper, who is still being chased by the police.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. – Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

