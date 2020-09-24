Home World World The city of 'Swastika' in New York will continue with the name...
The city of ‘Swastika’ in New York will continue with the name after voting

By kenyan
Map of the city of Swastika, United States Image: Reproduction

The small town of Swastika, New York, will continue with its name. Officials in the small town located 80 kilometers from the Canadian border voted to maintain its controversial name prior to Nazism, reported the CNN.

The Black Brook city council, which has dominion over the village, voted unanimously for not changing the original name of the Sanskrit language, said Jon Douglass, supervisor of the city of Black Brook.

Swastika it was named by the original settlers of the city in 1800 and is based on the term meaning “well-being”, according to Douglass.

“We regret that individuals, outside the area, who do not know the history of our community, are offended by seeing the name,” said the supervisor.

“For the members of our community, which the council represents, it is the name that their ancestors have.”

