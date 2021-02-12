The country that loves public nudity

Free body culture – or “FKK” – is practiced on many beaches, camps and parks across Germany Image: Age Of Stock / Alamy

After four years living in Berlin, I learned to embrace certain German customs, such as the more casual approach to nudity – quite different from where I grew up in the midwestern United States.

While nudity in mainstream American culture often has a sexual connotation, here in Germany, it is not uncommon to undress in certain everyday situations.

I got used to the standard nudity in the saunas; to dive in swimming pools without a swimsuit or bikini; and surprised a masseuse when I undressed before a treatment – he said he usually needs to ask Americans to take off their clothes.

But, as the saying goes, the first time we never forget, especially when it comes to being confronted with public nudity.

Mine happened during a run through Hasenheide, a park in the Neukölln district, south of Berlin, when I came across a group of naked bodies sunbathing in the afternoon.

Later, after chatting with friends and acquiring a search history on Google quite questionable, I found that bumping into an enclave au naturel in a city park or beach is practically a rite of passage in Berlin.

What I saw was not part of a hedonistic side of Berlin, but an example of Freikörperkultur or “free body culture”.

The FKK, as it is usually abbreviated, is closely associated with life in the German Democratic Republic (East Germany or “GDR”), but nudism as a public practice in Germany dates back to the end of the 19th century.

And unlike, say, topless on a beach in Spain, FKK encompasses a broader German movement with a distinct spirit, where stripping down to its essence in the natural world is historically an act of resistance and relief.

“Nudism has a long tradition in Germany,” says Arnd Bauerkämper, associate professor of modern history at Freie University in Berlin.

At the turn of the 20th century, the Lebensreform (“life reform”), a philosophy that defended organic food, sexual liberation, alternative medicine and a simpler life, closer to nature.

“Nudism is part of this broader movement, which was directed against industrial modernity, against the new society that emerged in the late 19th century,” says Bauerkämper.

According to Hanno Hochmuth, a historian at the Leibniz Center for Contemporary History in Potsdam, this reform movement has gained ground especially in larger cities, including Berlin, despite its romanticization of country life.

During the Weimar Republic (1918-1933), FKK beaches populated by “a very, very small minority” of members of the bourgeoisie who were sunning themselves appeared.

According to Bauerkämper, there was a “new sense of freedom after authoritarian society and the stifling conservative values ​​of the German Empire (1871-1918)”.

In 1926, Alfred Koch founded the Berlin School of Nudism to encourage mixed nudist exercise (for men and women), continuing the belief that outdoor nudity promotes harmony with nature and benefits for well-being.

And although Nazi ideology initially banned the FKK, considering it a source of immorality, in 1942 the Third Reich eased its restrictions on public nudity – although, of course, this tolerance was not extended to groups persecuted by the Nazis, such as Jews and Communists.

But it was only decades after the postwar division of Germany that the FKK really flourished, especially in the east – although embracing nudity was no longer restricted to the bourgeois class.

For Germans living in the communist GDR, where travel, personal freedoms and sales of consumer goods were restricted, the FKK functioned in part as an “escape valve”, according to Bauerkämper; a way to release tension in a deeply restrictive state, providing a little “free movement”.

Hochmuth, who visited nude beaches with his parents as a child in East Berlin, agrees.

“There was a sense of escapism,” he says.

“[Os alemães orientais] they were always exposed to all these demands from the Communist Party and what they had to do, like going to party rallies or being asked to do community work without pay on weekends. “

Although rebel East Germans continued to sunbathe in the early GDR years – paying attention to police patrol – it was only after Erich Honecker came to power in 1971 that the FKK would be officially allowed again.

According to Bauerkämper, under Honecker, the GDR began the process of opening up foreign and domestic policies, a tactic designed to appear more favorable to the outside world.

“It was very useful for the GDR to argue that, ‘OK, we are allowing and even encouraging nudism, we are a kind of free society’,” explains Bauerkämper.

Since the reunification of Germany in 1990 and the lifting of restrictions in the former communist state, there has been a decline in FKK culture.

In the 1970s and 1980s, thousands of nudists filled camps, beaches and parks. In 2019, the German Free Body Culture Association had just over 30,000 registered members – many of whom were between 50 and 60 years old.

Even today, the FKK continues to leave its mark on German culture, especially in the ancient East. It is still capable of generating news that goes viral every now and then, such as when a naked man sunbathing by the lake in Berlin was forced to chase a wild boar that ran away with a bag containing his laptop.

In fact, the FKK and Germany’s longest nudist tradition have left behind a widespread tolerance across the country for spaces of public nudity as a form of well-being.

As I discovered, spaces for FKK can still be found without looking too hard and are usually linked to health-related activities.

The website Nacktbaden.de offers a well-organized list of beaches and parks across Germany where you can sunbathe naked; getting undressed in saunas and spas; or go hiking like it came into the world in places like the Harz mountains, the Bavarian Alps or the forests of Saxony-Anhalt. If you want to be a little more formal, the FSV sports club Adolf Koch in Berlin offers yoga, volleyball, badminton and table tennis.

In many ways, the FKK legacy offers travelers an insight into the values ​​that still unite many East Germans.

For Sylva Sternkopf, who grew up attending the FKK beaches in East Germany, the country’s free-body culture reflected and conveyed certain values ​​that she is passing on to her children, especially the country’s open mind towards our own bodies.

“I think this is still deeply rooted in my generation in East Germany,” she says.

“I also try to pass this on to my children, raise them that way to be open about their bodies and not be ashamed to be themselves and to be naked, to be naked.”

For Sternkopf, seeing naked bodies in a non-sexualized way also helps people learn to see others beyond physical appearance. By stripping everything, it is easier to see not only the body, but also the individual.

“If you’re used to seeing naked people, you don’t pay much attention to appearances,” she says.

“I think this is something more widespread in East Germany in general: we try to judge people not by their outward appearance, but we always try to look at what’s underneath.”

* Read the original version of this report (in English) on the website BBC Travel