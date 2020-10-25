The debate in Chile over whether or not to change the Constitution made under Pinochet

The new constituent process has been accompanied by social unrest in several Chilean cities Image: Getty Images

The word “plebiscite” has a history in Chile: in 1988, it was a consultation like this that determined the departure of General Augusto Pinochet from power – which had been taken over by arms in September 1973.

A new plebiscite held this Sunday (10/25) will decide whether the 1980 Constitution, drafted in the military dictatorship led by Pinochet himself and amended a few times after the re-democratization, remains or not the Charter of the South American nation.

It will be the first time in Chile’s history that citizens will be asked whether or not they want a new constitution.

Almost 15 million people are qualified to answer “I approve”, giving the green light to the constituent process, or “rejection”, leaving the institutional framework as it is.

The plebiscite – initially scheduled for April 26, but postponed due to the pandemic of coronavirus – is the result of a broad agreement signed in Congress in the tense dawn of November 15, 2019, amid a series of peaceful protests, but also a public unrest that has been repeated in recent months.

Thousands of people continued to take to the streets in different cities, displaying phrases like “Chile woke up” and “Until dignity becomes habitual”, showing a deep political and social fracture in one of the most stable democracies in South America since 1990.

What will be asked

The plebiscite will be answered in two questions. “Do you want a New Constitution?” is the first question. The options will be “approve” or “reject”.

Regardless of the response at this stage, the voter must then choose which type of body would be responsible for writing a new Constitution.

The three Constitutions that Chile has had since 1833 were drafted by commissions. If “approval” wins, it will be the first time in almost two centuries that the country will entrust this task to a collegiate group elected by popular vote.

“What kind of body should the New Constitution write?”, Asks the second part of the referendum. The options are: “mixed convention (also composed of members elected by popular vote and parliamentarians already in office)” or “constitutional convention (composed exclusively of members elected by popular vote)”.

Couple holds placard stating: ‘Vote I reject; let’s shorten (the process) ‘Image: Getty Images

The “constitutional convention” alternative will also be gender parity. If it goes ahead, it will be the only case in the world in which men and women, with equal participation, will write a Constitution.

If the “approval” and the “mixed convention” win, the National Congress will elect 86 parliamentarians internally to draft the new Constitution. Another 86 seats will be divided, evenly in gender, in a direct election.

If “approval” and “constitutional convention” win, representatives of Congress will not participate, and 155 representatives, half men and women, will be elected by direct election.

In both cases, a quota of seats reserved for indigenous peoples is contemplated, although Congress has not yet defined how many and how they will be elected.

Entry and exit referendum

This Sunday’s consultation will act as an “entry referendum” for the constituent process.

If the “rejection” option is successful, the process will be closed and the 1980 Constitution will remain in effect.

If it wins the “approval” option, the country will return to the polls on April 11, 2021 to elect those who will be part of the mixed or constituent convention, according to the result of the plebiscite. This convention would start to work in May 2021. Only the rules approved by 2/3 of its members will be part of the new Charter.

The final text written by the members of the convention will then go through an “exit referendum” or ratification, with mandatory voting, which will take place 60 days after its elaboration, in the second half of 2022.

“Everything is over-regulated. It is a process that has no gaps. Unforeseen problems arise along the way, but there is a lot of certainty, much more than in other constituent processes: everything is very detailed”, defends the political scientist Claudia Heiss , professor at the University of Chile and author of the book Why we need a new Constitution.

If approved in the final consultation, the new Constitution will take effect immediately, automatically revoking the previous one.

Arguments for and against

Campaigns around the referendum began on August 26, with free electoral hours on television with defenses on both sides.

Sebastián Piñera’s government did not take a stand, and in the presidential office there are political figures who have already defended both “approval” and “rejection”.

Those who defend “rejection” argue, among other reasons, that the country does not need to “jump into a vacuum”, changing the Constitution with which Chile achieved stability and economic growth.

Supporters of “approval” say that Chile’s development has generated persistent levels of inequality and that the current Constitution of 1980 prevents any substantial change in the system developed under the military regime – which prioritizes private goods and privileged access for income to health. , education and retirement.

Care with covid-19

People sick with covid-19 will not be able to vote in a plebiscite in Chile Image: Getty Images

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Electoral Service developed a special health protocol to conduct the plebiscite, including preferential times for those over 60 and the use of curtain-free cameras around the ballot box. The use of a mask is mandatory and the use of a pen to vote is recommended.

Although voting is voluntary in Chile, there will be those who will not be able to cast it: people with covid-19 cannot participate in the process.

“In the next stages, this cannot happen again,” says Heiss. “There is a need to do something so that, temporarily, infected people also vote. The greatest asset to protect is the right to vote.”

Given that electoral participation decreased in Chile in the last elections – 49% participated in the second round that led Piñera to the presidency for the second time in 2017 -, the government stated that there will be no definition of a minimum quorum before the plebiscite.