The doctor who became a successful pianist after being struck by lightning

Tony Cicoria composed the melody ‘The Lightning Sonata’ (‘A Sonata do Raio’, in free translation) Image: PERSONAL ARCHIVE

In 1994, American doctor Tony Cicoria was struck by lightning – and that had a curious effect on him.

Not only did he develop an insatiable urge to listen music played on the piano, something that had never piqued his interest before, as he ended up becoming a pianist and composing his own melody.

In an interview with journalist Daniel Gross, from the BBC radio program Outlook, he tells his impressive story.

In the 1990s, Tony Cicoria lived with his family in a small town called Oneonta in New York State.

At that time, his life was entirely dedicated to work as an orthopedist.

“My professional life was absolutely crazy. I worked 12 to 14 hours a day, seven days a week. I was the only orthopedist in the county, so everything was knocking on my door,” he recalls.

The piano was not part of the life of the orthopedic surgeon, who devoted himself entirely to work Image: PERSONAL ARCHIVE

“I rarely had the chance to have dinner with my family. But every night, I put the kids to bed, sang an old Elvis song for them and stroked their backs. It was a special moment for me.”

One weekend in August 1994, he traveled with his wife and children to Sleepy Hollow Lake, also in New York State, to attend a family reunion.

“It was a beautiful autumn day, the leaves and foliage were still vibrant, a beautiful landscape, children running everywhere. I was there having a barbecue, right by the lake, and when I stopped working on the barbecue, I noticed a few drops rain “, he recalls.

“I was not surprised because the weather in upstate New York could change quickly. I just ignored it.”

Cicoria then went to a pay phone to call her mother. That was when it happened what he could never imagine:

“I heard a loud crack, a huge beam of light came out of the phone, hit me in the face and threw me back like a rag doll.”

The doctor had a near-death experience when he was struck by lightning Image: GETTY IMAGES

“It felt like I had kicked a horse and flown backwards,” he adds.

Extracorporeal experience

Soon after being hit by the electric shock, he says he had an out-of-body experience – and thought he had died.

“When I turned around, I saw my body lying on the floor, there was a lady waiting to use the phone, and I had fallen right at her feet. She started doing cardiac massage, and I just stood there thinking, ‘What the hell is going on? ‘. “

He reports that he was able to see and hear people, but despite his attempts, no one was able to see or hear him.

Believing he was dead, he says he decided to go up to where his family was.

“I started up the stairs and realized that my legs were dissolving. When I reached the top of the stairs, I had become a ball of energy. But I was still very aware of everything that was going on.”

“I just went through the wall and passed directly by my wife who was sitting on the sofa, painting the children’s faces,” says he, who later claims to have confirmed this information.

“I was feeling the most ecstatic ecstasy. And suddenly, that changed. It was practically as if someone snapped their fingers, and I was back in this body. I went from absolute ecstasy to absolute pain, an overwhelming burning pain.”

Everything indicates that Cicoria had suffered a brief cardiac arrest.

When the police arrived, he was still a little disoriented – and he refused to be taken to the hospital.

“I think it was a really stupid thing to do. But at the time, I just wanted to go home.”

Obsession with piano

Cicoria then went home, where he recovered for two weeks before returning to work.

“It felt like I was normal, at least that’s what I thought at the time.”

“It was only after the second week that I started to have this irresistible urge to listen to piano music, which was a big change for me, because it wasn’t something I would normally listen to, so it sounded like something kind of strange.”

He bought sheet music from Chopin to study Image: GETTY IMAGES

But this desire was so strong that he had to go in search of a classical piano CD, something that at that time was not so easy to find in a small town like Oneonta.

“I went to Albany and went into one of the biggest music stores. There was a CD that seemed to jump off the shelf right into my hands. It was Vladimir Ashkenazy playing his favorite Chopin songs. I had absolutely no doubt that this was the CD that I needed, and bought it. “

When he heard the CD for the first time, the connection was immediate: “I was there, I could feel the emotion, I could feel the passion of the music”.

Does he say he listened to the CD all day? in the car, at home, at work …

“It was almost like a drug, I just had to keep listening, listening. It went on for several weeks.”

“And suddenly, I realized that it was not enough to just listen to that song, I had to be able to play it.”

That was when one of her children’s nannies commented that she was moving and asked if she could leave the piano at his house.

“Suddenly, I had a piano, but I couldn’t play.”

“I bought all the scores on the CD and I remember looking at them and laughing, thinking, ‘I have no idea what that means, but that’s okay’.”

The dream

But Tony’s obsession with the piano went further – and it even populated his dreams.

One day, he dreamed of a melody he had never heard before.

He was on stage in a concert hall playing the mysterious music, when suddenly he realized: “My God, this is not someone else’s music, it is mine”.

When he woke up with a start, he ran to sit at the piano in an attempt to reproduce the melody.

Cicoria says he was obsessed and spent most of his free time sitting at the piano Image: PERSONAL ARCHIVE

“I had no idea how to write (the song), and I had no idea how to play. But it was in my head. I sat there for half an hour, realized it was useless and went back to bed.”

“But from that day on, whenever I sat at the piano, the music played in my head exactly as I heard it. And it continued to play nonstop whenever I was driving, it was quiet, doing anything, the dream music played . “

It was then that, at the age of 42, Cicoria finally started taking piano lessons.

“We met two days a week, at 5 am I was there (at the teacher’s house). I felt bad for her family, whose sleep was interrupted, but it was the only free time we had in common.”

And music started to take a large proportion in his life.

“I got up at 4 am every day and practiced from 4:30 am to 6:30 am, when I had to go out to work. I did it religiously, and when I got home, ate, put the kids to bed and went back to the piano.”

“So the children, who were small at the time, four, five and seven years old, would sleep with me playing the piano and wake up the same way.”

The devotion to the piano was such that it even shook his marriage.

“My wife said that I was married to the piano, and not to her.”

“I stayed at the piano until I literally couldn’t see anything anymore. I stayed there until midnight, 1 am, every night. It really became an abyss between us,” he acknowledges.

But in his mind, he had survived the lightning accident for a special reason: music.

“At the time, my justification, at least for myself, was: The only reason I’m here is because of this music. And that was part of the obsession,” he explains.

In 2004, ten years after the accident, Tony and his wife divorced. But doesn’t that diminish your passion for music? he continued to take classes and play.

‘Ray’s Sonata’

Two years later, the Cicoria case sparked the interest of renowned British neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks, who wanted to interview him.

“It was absolutely incredible to spend a day with a genius, which he was,” says Cicoria of Sacks, who died in 2015.

“At the end of our meeting, I’m saying goodbye to him, and he looks at me and says: ‘the music of the dream went through a lot of trouble to get here, the least you can do is write it’.”

From that day on, he says he spent “every free minute writing the melody”. Seven months later, the composition was born The Lightning Sonata (“A Sonata do Raio”, in free translation).

And it wasn’t long before he was invited to do his first piano concert.

Registration of your first presentation Image: PERSONAL ARCHIVE

‘Musical Hallucinations’

Cicoria ended up being a character in the book Musical Hallucinations, by Oliver Sacks, in which the neurologist brings together several clinical cases to illustrate the relationship between the brain and music.

Sacks offers a neuroanatomical explanation for the sudden revelation of the orthopedist’s musical talent:

“Looking at it from a neurological perspective, I think that your brain should now be very different from what it was before the lightning bolt hit it or compared to what it was in the days immediately following the incident, when the neurological exams didn’t detect any major problem, “wrote the neurologist in the book.

“Presumably changes were taking place in the subsequent weeks, when his brain was reorganizing itself – preparing, say, for musicophilia.”

Oliver Sacks analyzed the case of Tony Cicoria in the book ‘Musical Hallucinations’ Image: LEONARDO CENDAMO / GETTY IMAGES

Cicoria, in fact, considers himself a different person after the accident.

And he reveals that after he put the dream music on paper, he felt a certain sense of freedom. He even went so far as to resume the marriage:

“Now there is balance, where there was no balance before. Do I still play all the time? I do, but I try to make it non-invasive.”

“We spend time together every night when I get home, and if I don’t play that day, it’s not the end of the world anymore. And it used to be.”