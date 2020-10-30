‘The government will buy vaccine developed in China’, says Mourão the magazine

Mourão said that “it is logical that the federal government will buy doses of the immunizer” Image: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) stated, in an interview with Veja magazine published today that the controversy surrounding the covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute is a “political fight” with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). According to Mourão, “it is logical that the federal government will buy doses of the immunizer”. “We have already put the resources in Butantan to produce this vaccine. The government will not run away from that there.” Look differs from the position of Jair Bolsonaro on the subject. On several occasions, the president has said he will not buy the vaccine. He even disapproved of an agreement made by the Ministry of Health to purchase 46 million doses of Coronavac. In addition, Bolsonaro has been having public clashes with Doria about the mandatory immunization. Doria defends compulsory immunization in the state. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, says that vaccination against covid-19 will not be mandatory. When explaining why he is not bothered when his opinions are publicly debated by President Jair Bolsonaro, the vice president maintained that “he has life”, sharing in the interview what he called “moments of freedom”: stretching and exercising in the morning, eating out and drinking whiskey with your wife on Fridays and, on Saturday, playing volleyball and “hanging out” at the bar. “Sunday we go out to lunch or I go to my son’s house for a barbecue”, he reported.

Amazon and elections

President of the National Council for the Legal Amazon, Mourão said in the interview that “everything is not all right” in the region, but denied that the federal government has its arms crossed in the face of deforestation and burning or “passing the cattle”, in reference to the speech of the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, at the ministerial meeting on April 22, on infralegal measures to loosen environmental legislation. Mourao defended that the federal government did not err in the fight against illegalities in the Amazon and cited a meeting with ambassadors in which he said he had argued that the Executive “seeks to prevent illegalities from advancing or that they go beyond something” that would be permissible. Mourão is organizing a trip to the region with diplomats, mainly from European countries, to fly over some areas, including deforested areas. Due to speculation that Bolsonaro would like to launch another candidate for vice to try for reelection in 2022, the reserve general claimed no be worried about the next presidential race, but admitted that he could try a seat in the Senate. Mourao said he was comfortable disagreeing with the president, but commented that controversies occurred because, in his view, he said something without knowing Bolsonaro’s opinion on the matter . “As soon as I know what he thinks, I remain silent, even if I disagree,” he told Veja. Even in the interview, the vice president rejected the finding that there are many military personnel in the government, estimating that they add up. about 3,000 – “half of what they are talking about” – defended the dialogue with the United States “shift government”, regardless of whether commanded by Donald Trump or Joe Biden from next year, and pointed out that any company committed to “sovereignty, privacy and economy” will be able to compete in the 5G auction, without excluding the participation of Huawei. Finally, Mourão gave the reason for being one of the few members of the first echelon of the federal government not to contract the new coronavirus: “Mask, alcohol in hand, alcohol inside,” he said.