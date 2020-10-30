Home World World 'The government will buy vaccine developed in China', says Mourão the magazine
World

‘The government will buy vaccine developed in China’, says Mourão the magazine

By kenyan

Mourão said that “it is logical that the federal government will buy doses of the immunizer” Image: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) stated, in an interview with Veja magazine published today that the controversy surrounding the covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute is a “political fight” with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). According to Mourão, “it is logical that the federal government will buy doses of the immunizer”. “We have already put the resources in Butantan to produce this vaccine. The government will not run away from that there.” Look differs from the position of Jair Bolsonaro on the subject. On several occasions, the president has said he will not buy the vaccine. He even disapproved of an agreement made by the Ministry of Health to purchase 46 million doses of Coronavac. In addition, Bolsonaro has been having public clashes with Doria about the mandatory immunization. Doria defends compulsory immunization in the state. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, says that vaccination against covid-19 will not be mandatory. When explaining why he is not bothered when his opinions are publicly debated by President Jair Bolsonaro, the vice president maintained that “he has life”, sharing in the interview what he called “moments of freedom”: stretching and exercising in the morning, eating out and drinking whiskey with your wife on Fridays and, on Saturday, playing volleyball and “hanging out” at the bar. “Sunday we go out to lunch or I go to my son’s house for a barbecue”, he reported.

Amazon and elections

President of the National Council for the Legal Amazon, Mourão said in the interview that “everything is not all right” in the region, but denied that the federal government has its arms crossed in the face of deforestation and burning or “passing the cattle”, in reference to the speech of the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, at the ministerial meeting on April 22, on infralegal measures to loosen environmental legislation. Mourao defended that the federal government did not err in the fight against illegalities in the Amazon and cited a meeting with ambassadors in which he said he had argued that the Executive “seeks to prevent illegalities from advancing or that they go beyond something” that would be permissible. Mourão is organizing a trip to the region with diplomats, mainly from European countries, to fly over some areas, including deforested areas. Due to speculation that Bolsonaro would like to launch another candidate for vice to try for reelection in 2022, the reserve general claimed no be worried about the next presidential race, but admitted that he could try a seat in the Senate. Mourao said he was comfortable disagreeing with the president, but commented that controversies occurred because, in his view, he said something without knowing Bolsonaro’s opinion on the matter . “As soon as I know what he thinks, I remain silent, even if I disagree,” he told Veja. Even in the interview, the vice president rejected the finding that there are many military personnel in the government, estimating that they add up. about 3,000 – “half of what they are talking about” – defended the dialogue with the United States “shift government”, regardless of whether commanded by Donald Trump or Joe Biden from next year, and pointed out that any company committed to “sovereignty, privacy and economy” will be able to compete in the 5G auction, without excluding the participation of Huawei. Finally, Mourão gave the reason for being one of the few members of the first echelon of the federal government not to contract the new coronavirus: “Mask, alcohol in hand, alcohol inside,” he said.

Related news

World

Jerusalem-born American obtains passport with “Israel” as his birthplace

kenyan -
This symbolic measure is the latest in a series of favorable decisions for Israel taken by the US President, Donald...
Read more
World

Disabled siblings spend about two years living with mother’s corpse

kenyan -
Laronda Jolly, 56, a woman found dead in an apartment where her children lived with her body Image: Reproduction...
Read more
World

Covid-19: Moscow says it is possible to vaccinate the population as early as next month

kenyan -
Sputnik V, Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus approved by the Russian authorities Image: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Brazilian is one of the victims of the attack on the...

World kenyan -
Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Despite this development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry...
Read more

Another teacher succumbs to Covid-19, KUPPET calls for schools closure

News Tracy Nabwile -
A high school teacher succumbed to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at a Nakuru hospital. This is the second teacher to succumb to the...
Read more

Kenya responds to reports of interfering with Tanzania elections

Africa Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya has responded to reports that it has interfered with the Tanzanian elections. According to an unverified report that has gone viral,...
Read more

Man pays to have “complete experience” with panther and ends up...

World kenyan -
Michael Poggi, left, will have to take responsibility for the damage to Dwight Turner, right Image: Michael Poggi / Facebook...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke