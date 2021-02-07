The growing and dangerous instability in Haiti, a country that has had almost 20 governments in 35 years

Opposition called for new protests for Sunday, when they demand the president’s departure Image: Getty Images

Haiti, the poorest nation in the West, is living a critical day today.

There was an ultimatum from opposition sectors, lawyers, academics and churches for President Jovenel Moïse to step down, given that his five-year term is nearing its end.

Moïse, in turn, who took office in 2017 (a year later than expected due to irregularities and protests that led to the repetition of the 2015 elections), guarantees that his government will only end in 2022.

The arrival of February 7, the day on which according to the Constitution the transfer of power must occur, was preceded by a wave of protests and strikes that culminated in the militarization of the streets of Port-au-Prince and other cities in the Caribbean nation.

“The current focus of tensions is that, according to a growing group of actors, the president’s command ends this Sunday and the president has a different interpretation,” Alexandra Filippova, of the Institute of Justice and Democracy in Haiti, told BBC News World (BBC service in Spanish).

“But there is no room for dialogue. Each party is positioning itself very strongly, and at this moment the scenarios of what will happen are not very encouraging,” he adds.

Last week, the Haitian opposition announced that it will nominate a “transition commission” that will choose an “interim president” from among the members of the Supreme Court and organize elections in two years.

Moïse, in turn, announced a referendum for April a few days later to approve a series of reforms to the Constitution that, among other elements, allows presidential re-election for two consecutive terms, something that has been prohibited since the end of the Duvalier dictatorship in 1986 .

The scenario, according to experts consulted by BBC News Mundo, is one of the most tense moments that Haiti has lived in recent years, which says a lot about a nation marked by an endless history of political, social and economic instability.

Since the Duvalier dynasty was overthrown 35 years ago, Haiti has suffered successive power crises, contested elections and coups d’état that have made it the continent’s nation that has had more (non-parliamentary) governments in less time since the end of the century. 20.

From 1986, the country had almost 20 governments, headed by the military, elected or interim presidents, councils of ministers or transitional governments.

The drop that filled the glass

According to Filippova, the controversy over the end of Moïse’s term and his contested proposal for constitutional reform have been the “last straw that broke the spine” of a movement that had its roots in the electoral process itself.

“It is a more complicated scenario than the end of the term, if we take into account that President Moïse was elected by around 600 thousand votes in a country of 11 million inhabitants”, he says.

“Then, ever since he came to power, there have been strong accusations of corruption, that the government has not only failed to protect the population from violence, but has also been complicit in certain violent acts,” he says.

“Moïse was also very much questioned for the ways in which he suppressed protests against him and for the way in which he was unable to contain the crime and kidnappings, which increased by more than 200% during his government,” she said.

Robert Fatton, a professor at the University of Virginia, in the United States, points out that another of the elements that has been most alarming in the Caribbean country is “the way the president consolidated power”.

In January 2020, Moïse dissolved Parliament and has ruled Haiti by decree ever since.

“There is no Parliament, there is no Prime Minister, so we find ourselves in a situation where Moïse is the only and exclusive power in the country at the moment,” says also the author of the book “Haiti’s Predatory Republic: The Unending Transition to Democracy” (2002) (“The Predatory Republic of Haiti: the endless transition to democracy”).

Filippova recalls that among the most controversial decrees was to classify violent protests and vandalism as “terrorism”, creating an electoral council “which does not follow the previously established rules” and limiting the power of a group of auditors who generally supervised the government.

“These elements have become a concern in many sectors because the country has a history of government officials who try to consolidate themselves in power and use constitutional reforms to reinforce that power,” he says.

It is in this context that disputes over the end of the mandate and the proposal for a new constitution have provoked the current protests.

Controversial readings of the Charter

As Fatton explains, the controversy over the end of the term has its causes in the “double readings” that have been made of the Magna Carta.

The Haitian Constitution states that the government lasts five years and that the change of power must take place on February 7, the anniversary of the end of the dictatorship.

“In practice, in Haiti, all elections, without exception, since the end of the Duvalier regime, have created serious social crises, so that, to the extent that disputes are resolved, second rounds are held or elections are repeated, the date that the Constitution establishes has passed “, he affirms.

However, he says, this has not led governments to go “in search of lost time”, as Moïse now tries to do.

“(Former President Jean Bertrand) Aristide suffered a coup and when he returned to the country and returned to power, he also wanted to seek that extension of the mandate and that was not allowed. So there are doubts whether this should be allowed now,” says Fatton .

“There is also the fact that many consider that Moïse is interpreting the law for his own benefit, since last year he annulled Congress because he was formed in 2015, using as an argument the same law that governed his election, which would imply that he would have to step down this Sunday, “says Fatton.

“In other words, the president used to dissolve Parliament the logic opposite to the one he is now using to remain in power. And this has led not only the opposition, but most social sectors to oppose it.”

BBC News Mundo contacted the Haitian government to find out its position on the dispute over the end of the term, but received no response.

Remodeling

According to Filippova, of the Institute of Justice and Democracy in Haiti, the constitutional reform proposed by the president also raised doubts about the procedures proposed to implement it.

“Moïse created a commission that is proposing a referendum in April. The problem with this maneuver is that it is totally unconstitutional under the current constitution, which clearly states that the law cannot be changed through a referendum, which is exactly what he is doing” says Filippova.

Fantton, for his part, points out that the alternative proposed by opponents of the current president of creating a transition commission and appointing a Supreme Court judge as president is also not provided for by law.

“We are talking about political actions on both sides that are outside the framework of the current Constitution in force,” he says.

According to the academic, the current situation of political instability in Haiti cannot be seen outside the context of poverty, inequality and interference by foreign powers that the country has experienced throughout its history.

“It is a question that has its roots in the gigantic economic inequalities, in the political tradition deeply rooted in authoritarian solutions to social problems and in the influence of the international community that has continuously mediated in Haitian politics for its own benefit,” he says.

“This social polarization and instability in general are part of the plot of Haiti and I don’t think there will be a solution in the medium term. If we add the problems generated by the covid-19 and the economy was already destroyed, it is easy to predict that we are heading for many more protests and dangerous social and political instability. “