The historic drought of the Paraguay River that impedes the navigation of boats and threatens the country’s economy

Paraguay River is at its lowest level in 50 years Image: EPA

Captain Roberto González has been sailing for 25 years, but he had never seen anything like it: a cluster of “red lanterns” shining at night on the Paraguay River.

From his barge, he recommends that his crew be very careful when going down to anchor the vessel. Those shining eyes are those of crocodiles that dominated the banks of the river.

“Before, little or nothing was observed. Now, for sure their places have dried up and there is an impressive amount,” González tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish news service.

When he says “before”, he refers to the time before this river experienced a historical drop in its flow, which is at its lowest level in 51 years, due to the severe drought that is going through the region.

The Paraguay River has an unparalleled strategic importance for the country that gives it its name.

This is because, without leaving the sea, Paraguay is highly dependent on this watercourse.

The Paraguay River rises in Mato Grosso, crosses Bolivia, Paraguay briefly and flows into the Paraná River, which in turn flows into the Atlantic Ocean in the Prata River basin.

“For us, the Paraguay River is the only road we have to go out to sea and this road is in trouble,” Pedro Mancuello, Paraguay’s deputy minister of commerce, told BBC News Mundo.

The scarcity of rain in recent months in the Brazilian Pantanal, which feeds the Paraguay River, has caused the river to reach its historic low, 4 to 8 centimeters below its hydrometric zero (the standard for measuring its flow, located in the port of Asunción, measured last Thursday).

At certain points, the river is not deep enough for larger commercial vessels to transport grain, fuel or iron ore.

“There were rains in the Paraná basin, but the situation on the Paraguay River is absolutely critical,” says BBC Mundo Esteban dos Santos, president of the Center for River and Maritime Shipowners in Paraguay.

“The depth drops at a rate of three centimeters a day,” he adds.

Both he and the government predict that in a few days or weeks, if everything continues as before? haven’t the rains of the last days been enough? ships will have to be moored in port.

“If a solution is not found and this situation persists, navigation will be practically impossible, we estimate, within a month or more”, acknowledges Jorge Vergara, director of the Director of Strategic Projects at the Ministry of Public Works and Communications.

The consequences for the country’s economy, which had the best performance compared to the coronavirus across the American continent, according to recent data from the financial news agency Bloomberg, they can be terrible.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, in 2019, 52% of imports (the main partner is China) and 73% of product exports occurred by river.

Paraguay is one of the world’s largest exporters of agricultural products, including soybeans, and has one of the largest river fleets.

Through the waters of its namesake river, they are transported from iron ore mined in Brazil to containers imported from China.

Anchored boats

Due to insufficient flow, there are ships that remain at berth, or carry less cargo than usual (up to 60% of their capacity), or have to call at the port of Pilar, from where the transport goes by land.

It is more than 350 kilometers to Asunción, instead of the normal route along the river to the port center of Villeta, a few kilometers from the capital.

This increases costs, as river transport is considerably cheaper.

Guillermo Ehreke, director of a shipping company, says that more than 20 of the 80 ships that move cargo regularly cannot sail.

“We have eight vessels in Bolivia, three in San Antonio (Paraguay) and 12 in San Lorenzo (Argentina). They are technically not stranded, but they are unable to navigate due to lack of water,” he says.

“These barges have been at a standstill for three months. First it was because of the coronavirus crisis, which drastically reduced fuel consumption. And then, when they were about to return to operation, they were stuck.”

The businessman estimates that his company is losing between US $ 3 million and 4 million (R $ 17 million to 23 million) per month in revenue.

Captain Nelson Samudio, who is experiencing the skin problem, remains “on dry land”, but who, until last week, was sailing through the waters of the river.

“We were bringing 12 empty barges from San Nicolás, Argentina, to load iron ore in the Ladário (Brazil) mines. But we had to stop in San Antonio (Paraguay), because the draft is very limited and we couldn’t get there anymore” , he explains.

The distance between the two land points is about a thousand kilometers.

The impact so far for the Paraguayan private sector is US $ 250 million, according to data from the Center for River and Maritime Shipowners.

To get out of this situation, the river needs dredging operations at its most critical points.

The government is bidding $ 21 million in emergency dredging activities and the use of the funds, which has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, needs to be approved in the Senate.

According to Vergara, dredging was already planned, but the resources allocated to it had to be reallocated to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, he estimates that companies will be able to start work in two months, but until then he predicts “very complex weeks”.

“The most serious would be the lack of fuel, but also the extra cost in all consumer goods”, summarizes Santos Santos.

In addition to the emergency solution, the river needs continuous maintenance between the junction point with the Paraná river and the city of Concepción, says Roberto Salinas, president of the Paraguayan Logistics Association.

Manifestation

The cost of keeping it navigable at 11 feet, which is about 10 feet deep, would be about $ 150 million, he says.

The situation on the Paraná River, also affected by drought, is also not good, but its critical stretches began to be dredged in January.

“Although they are two different rivers, we cannot compare them because Paraná is more abundant and has more critical points […] and that is why the Government foresaw these works “, declared the representative of the Paraguay-Argentina Joint Commission of the Paraná River, Martín González.

According to González, “with these dredging we have managed to improve the river’s navigation levels, since we are experiencing historic droughts”.

Chronic lack of water

The low flow of the Paraguay River can be explained either by the drought that has hit the country since March or by the meteorological phenomenon La Niña since September, explains Raúl Enrique Rodas, director of Meteorology and Hydrology of the Paraguayan government to the BBC.

The drought has also generated a wave of fires so devastating that Parliament declared a state of national emergency across the country earlier this month.

The lack of water is, however, a chronic problem in Paraguay.

To provide a solution at least partial, and after several years of planning and execution, this year the government inaugurated a major project to bring water to the Chaco region, which has serious supply problems.

The well-known Chaco Aqueduct takes water from the Paraguay River to the height of Puerto Casado, about 650 kilometers from Asunción, along about 200 kilometers to the Central Chaco, from where it is distributed to the Mennonite colonies and some 84 indigenous villages. .

A few weeks ago, however, it was out of service, as almost no water was entering the catchment area of ​​the river.

Basic supplies

In addition to the lack of water, the river is vital for many communities to have access to basic supplies.

For Bahía Negra, a riverside city separated from Brazil only by the river, supplies arrive only once a week by boat.

The boat that transports them leaves the city of Concepción, nicknamed “Pearl of the North”, and arrives at Bahía Negra after stopping at several ports.

The riverine people then go up to do their shopping in what is a real floating market, the only one where they have access to fruit and vegetables, since the soil in this region is not suitable for cultivation.

Due to the lack of current flow, “last Friday, the ship ran aground and arrived late,” says BBC Mundo Saúl Arias, who works on environmental education projects for the association Eco Pantanal.

The river is the cheapest and safest option to take supplies to the community, Arias points out, and if the boat can’t get there, the only alternative is a dirt road.

It is not surprising that Pedro Mancuello, Paraguay’s deputy minister of commerce, has repeatedly mentioned in a conversation with BBC Mundo, the relationship between climate, nature and the economy.

“We have to reconcile our production and consumption development with care for the environment,” says Mancuello.

“Nature is sending us signals,” he adds.