The image of hundreds of trapped trucks that reflects chaos in the UK due to the coronavirus variant

The image of hundreds of trucks lining the highway to reach the English port of Dover has become a symbol of the UK’s isolation since the weekend.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions due to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus in southeastern England – which seems more contagious than others, although not more lethal – and shortly thereafter, dozens of countries canceled flights to the country.

France announced the closure of its border with the United Kingdom for 48 hours, a measure that prevented trucks from leaving the port of Dover.

Because of this, kilometer lines of trucks are being observed on the roads and highways of the English region of Kent, turning some stretches into improvised parking lots.

For months, British authorities have rehearsed Operation Stack, designed to deal with border problems that could arise with Brexit, the UK’s exit from the European Union, which is due to be completed on 31 December.

The sudden closure of the border with France meant that the same plans were put in place to minimize chaos in the transportation of goods.

Shortages?

France could restore traffic between the two countries within hours, testing truck drivers for coronavirus before crossing the border.

Although it is permitted to travel from France to the United Kingdom, many companies do not want to risk being trapped on British soil.

This means that there is a fear of shortages of products in stores and supermarkets in the days before Christmas, although the authorities have urged citizens to avoid buying out of panic because, according to them, there will be no shortage of food.

The supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, the second largest in the UK, has warned that there may be a shortage “of lettuce, other salads, cauliflower, broccoli and citrus in the coming days”.