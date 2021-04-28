The Italian Robinson Crusoe will leave the island where he lived alone for 32 years

Mauro Morandi arrived in Budeli in 1989 in the middle of almost shipwreck and fell in love with the place, which he has been caring for for three decades. Facebook Mauro Morandi

A man known as the Italian Robinson Crusoe, who has lived alone on a Mediterranean island for more than 30 years after encountering difficulties at sea, He has said that he is finally giving in to pressure from the authorities to leave and move into a small apartment.

Mauro Morandi, 81, he stumbled upon Budelli, a Sardinian island known for its pink sand beach, in 1989 after his catamaran broke down on his way to the South Pacific. In a serendipitous twist of fate, Morandi discovered that the island’s caretaker was about to retire, so he abandoned the sailing trip, sold his ship, and took over.

Since then, Morandi, whose home is a former WWII shelter overlooking a bay, has come to know all the rocks, trees, and animal species on the rugged islet.

Morandi said who had decided to leave at the end of the month after several threats of eviction by the authorities of La Maddalena National Park, who have been managing Budelli since 2016 and want to reclaim their home and turn the island into what has been described as a hub for environmental education.

The landscape of Budelli.

“I have given up the fight”, ad. “After 32 years here, I feel very sad to be leaving. They told me they had to work at my house and this time it seems to be real. “ National park authorities have argued that Morandi made changes to the building without the required permits.

Morandi, originally from Modena, central Italy, said he would move into a small apartment in nearby La Maddalena, the archipelago’s largest island. “I will live on the outskirts of the main city, so I will go shopping there and the rest of the time I will be alone ”, He said. “My life will not change too much, I will still see the sea.”

Mauro Morandi watching the sunset on the island of Budelli. (Facebook)

Regarding Budelli, he said: “I hope someone can protect him as well as I can.”

For years, Morandi protected the island without a hitch, clearing its paths, maintaining its pristine beaches, and teaching summer hikers about its ecosystem.

But its role was threatened when the private company that owned the island went bankrupt. Plans to sell it in 2013 to Michael Harte, a New Zealand businessman who vowed to keep Morandi as a caretaker, were thwarted amid protests and an intervention by the Italian government. In 2016, a Sardinian judge ruled that the island was back in public hands.

Mauro Morandi resting on the island’s beach.

Tourists have been prohibited from walking on the pink beach of Budelli, from where sand was often stolen, and from swimming in the sea since the 1990s, but they can visit the island during the day by boat and are allowed to walk along a path behind the beach.

In recent years, various petitions have attracted thousands of signatures in support of keeping Morandi on the island. His numerous followers expressed their disappointment and anger on his Facebook page.

Mauro Morandi says he will move to an apartment by the sea and leave the island that has been his home for decades.

“There are no words … the destruction of paradise will begin”Wrote Carmelia Mangano, while Mirella Della Vecchia said: “I can’t imagine Budelli without Mauro’s protection … you must resist!” Salvatore Sechi urged the inhabitants of the other islands of the La Maddalena group to “rebel against this injustice.”