The ‘loneliest elephant in the world’ to be released after 35 years of mistreatment at the zoo

Kaavan with a trainer at the Marghazar Zoo in June 2016 Image: Getty Images

For decades, the “loneliest elephant in the world” entertained crowds on his small patch of land in a Pakistani zoo.

Visitors applauded when he greeted them, prompted by caregivers who nudged him with hooks nailed to his skin. More than anything, the goal was to make money.

Around him, other animals disappeared while his only companion died, presumably from sepsis caused by the hooks stuck in his skin.

For years, it seemed that no one cared about the elephant’s lonely fate. His wounds became infected and the chains around his legs left permanent scars. He became obese and full of trauma.

But this Sunday, the loneliest elephant in the world, as it became known, will finally leave behind its former captivity for a new life on the other side of the continent, thanks to the determination of volunteers and, surprisingly, of an icon of the music pop, the American singer Cher.

This is the story of Kaavan, which begins with a prayer and ends with a song.

The prayer

Kaavan might never have gone to Pakistan had it not been for a movie of Bollywood, India’s film industry. But there was also some complicated international diplomacy and a girl’s whims.

Zain Zia, daughter of then Pakistani military ruler Gen Ziaul Haq, fell in love with elephants after watching the movie Haathi Mere Saathi (Indian success of the 1970s, which, in a free translation into Portuguese, would be called Elephants, my friends).

Zain Zia then said a prayer.

“I looked at the sky and prayed, ‘Allah Mian, give me a haathi mere saathi’ (” dear God, give me an elephant to be my friend “),” Zain told the BBC recently.

His prayer was heard by his father, he says. One morning, not long after, when Zain was getting ready to go to school, Gen Haq asked her to stop. He put a blindfold on his daughter and took her out to the back lawn.

“He said there was a surprise for me,” she recalls.

“He made me touch the animal. Then he took my blindfold off and there was the little elephant. He was so adorable. I insisted that we keep him at home, but my dad said he belonged to the government and should go to a zoo. He said that we wouldn’t be able to take good care of him, especially when he grew up. So I said okay. “

Until that day, the small elephant had been kept at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage (PEO) in Sri Lanka, according to Ravi Corea, an elephant rehabilitation specialist in the United States. The one-year-old puppy is believed to have been presented to Gen Haq’s government as thanks for his support for the Sri Lankan army during an insurgency.

However, the exact reasons for the “gift” remain unclear. It is also unknown whether Kaavan was really an orphan, but we know that, sometime in 1985, the young elephant ended up in a zoo in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

‘Profitable zoo’

The zoo at Marghuzar, a mountain station in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had only been built seven years earlier, but there was a power vacuum in the organization, which was suffering from the influence of corrupt officials.

Simply put, the authorities didn’t seem to care what happened at the zoo or their animals.

As a result, several influential zoo officials began offering contracts to families in the region, allowing them to have food stalls and children’s play areas within the animal facility, as well as in green areas surrounding the zoo.

Employees also had other ways to earn money.

Complaints pointed out that animals, mainly antelopes, were removed from the zoo to become food at parties and barbecues promoted by influential people in the region.

When a group of volunteers called Friends of Islamabad Zoo (FIZ) started doing periodic research at the zoo in 2019, it was discovered that the number of animals had dropped. When they publicly pointed out these anomalies, new animals suddenly appeared on the scene.

That was not the only thing the group found out.

“There are no veterinary facilities or medicine supplies at the zoo,” said Mohammad bin Naveed, an FIZ volunteer. “There are no animal health facilities here; there is no room where surgery can be performed, and no space where a sick animal can be kept isolated.”

In the middle of it all was Kaavan, the zoo’s elephant and star.

Lost company

Kaavan’s job was to stay on the fence to entertain the crowd during the zoo’s opening hours, to lift his torso like an alms bowl when his mahout (trainer) nudged him with a hook, passing him the money the crowd gave him .

Kaavan’s nights were lived in an area half the size of a soccer. There was also a cabin with a concrete floor.

A report written by animal rights group Four Paws International (FPI) pointed out that the site had “a dry moat with narrow concrete walls; compacted soil; no other loose natural substrates, no trees, logs, shrubs, stones, tires or any other structure “.

But before the report, at least Kaavan had company. For years, her constant companion was Saheli, which means ‘friend’ in Urdu. Saheli had been brought to the region from Bangladesh in the early 1990s.

The need for such a company cannot be underestimated. Wildlife experts say elephants are cognitively sophisticated, almost like humans. They have almost the same life expectancy – between 60 and 70 years in the wild – and have similar emotions, such as strong family ties.

They also mourn their dead.

Saheli died in 2012. The official version of events is that she had a heart attack due to the hot weather, but Mohammad bin Naveed, a FIZ volunteer, claims that the cause of death was sepsis.

“At some point, the unsterile claws of the hook penetrated very deeply into her skin. She had gangrene and died of septic shock. Everyone knows that, but they don’t want to admit it,” he says.

Kaavan – already deprived of the natural environment he needed – began to act more and more aggressively in the years leading up to the death of his partner. Since 2000, he has spent long periods in chains.

After Saheli died, Kaavan got worse. His caregiver warned that he was dangerous and did not allow anyone, including himself, to approach the lone elephant.

When the FPI team arrived in 2016, they found an “aggressive” animal. He had “low locomotive activity, no exploratory or comfort behavior, advanced stage of repetitive behavior (constant head shake)” and complete indifference to humans.

His physical condition was also deteriorating, according to the FPI. He had “mild conjunctivitis in the left eye, some less pigmented areas on the lower legs, indicating old lesions in series, several cracked nails and large cuticles”.

Kaavan was ill, that was clear. He was also worryingly overweight, the result of a high sugar diet.

But no one wanted to miss the zoo’s main attraction. What Kaavan needed, it turned out, was an even bigger star to come to his aid.

The music

Cher learned of Kaavan’s situation in 2016. The Oscar-winning actress and singer, who founded Free the Wild, a wildlife protection institution, hired a legal team to press for the elephant’s freedom.

When the court order that released him was announced in May, the singer considered that one of the “best moments” of her life. In the following months, she recorded Kaavan’s progress on her Twitter account, which has 3.8 million followers.

But the fight for Kaavan and the other animals at the zoo is not over. The problem was thrown from one department to another, before finally ending up in the Islamabad Supreme Court.

In June, the order came to close the zoo forever. But Kaavan’s fate remained uncertain.

There were those, says Mohammad bin Naveed, who took the “selfish path”, saying they would refuse to let Kaavan go abroad, “who would take care of him”.

But, as World Wildlife Fund’s Uzma Khan pointed out in a recent television interview, the Kazaan Zoo was not the only one in trouble. Pakistan does not have uniform standards when it comes to animal husbandry. None of its zoos is a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), for example.

Thus, Four Paws International was invited to the country a second time and a new plan was drawn – to take Kaavan across Asia to Cambodia, where he could live the rest of his years in a protected sanctuary.

There was only one problem: Kaavan was an aggressive elephant in his early 30s with a weight problem. Neither anger nor weight contributed to an easy plane trip to Cambodia.

With no end, Amir Khalil, the Egyptian head of the FPI team, found a solution.

“I started to sing. And after a while, I realized that the elephant started to be interested in my voice. I was embarrassed, but also happy to have found a big fan. I started singing for him, and he became calmer.”

Soon Kaavan could be seen eating at Khalil’s hands. He also bathed in the lake while his new friend sang one of his favorite songs, along with a portable sound system.

Not long after, this once aggressive elephant became even more calm. Khalil and his colleagues managed to take Kaavan to a box designed to carry a five-and-a-half-ton weight on an eight-hour flight to Cambodia.

And that Sunday, Kaavan will fly by plane after 35 years of suffering at the hands of what Khalil describes as a combination of “poor management, lack of experienced personnel, humanity mixed with business and money, and less attention to animal welfare. “

Cher suggested on Twitter that she could travel to Cambodia. On Friday, she landed in Pakistan. Her exact schedule was kept secret for security reasons, but she reportedly met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

She is due to travel from Pakistan to Kaavan’s new home in Cambodia, the Kulen-Promtep Wildlife Sanctuary, where volunteers and staff work to protect the natural habitat and house a wide variety of endangered species.

Kaavan may still struggle to overcome his psychological problems and adjust to a natural environment, says Khalil, but he “finally has a chance to be an elephant and live in a place he can call home”.