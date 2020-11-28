The mystery about John Kennedy’s killer visit to the Soviet Union

Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963, during a press conference after his arrest in Dallas Image: AFP / Getty Images

Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of killing American President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, lived for more than two years in the Soviet Union before allegedly committing the crime.

He had just defected from the US Marine Corps when he moved to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, then the Soviet republic, in the middle of the Cold War.

But despite having defected to join the socialist superpower and claiming to be a Marxist, (it is unknown how) he was welcomed back to the United States.

The fact is that, a few months after returning to the country, he would be arrested on charges of killing the president.

More than half a century after the crime, Lee Harvey Oswald’s stay in the Soviet republic remains shrouded in mystery.

What did he do during that season in Minsk? And why did the American authorities let him return without creating a problem in 1963?

On the BBC’s Witness radio program, journalist Vincent Dowd combed the archives of the time and spoke with author Anthony Summers, author of the book Not in Your Lifetime: The Defining Book on the JFK Assassinationin search of answers.

Lee Harvey Oswald was 17 when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956.

Still a young man, he served at the Navy air base in Atsugi, Japan, as a radar operator in one of the most covert American Cold War operations: the design of the U-2 spy planes.

He was subsequently assigned to the Philippines, where he began to declare himself a Marxist and learn Russian.

“It was an extraordinary thing to do at the abode of patriotism, the US Marine Corps. And the Marine Corps didn’t seem to care,” says Summers.

“One of the first signs to suggest that things were not as they appeared to be.”

Anthony Summers is not the first writer to question whether Oswald was just pretending to be a Marxist, perhaps in an attempt to attract the attention of people far beyond the Marine Corps.

Lee Harvey Oswald in uniform – this photograph was found in his wallet the day he was arrested accused of the assassination of President Kennedy

After two years, Oswald defected from the armed forces and sailed for Europe.

“He booked a ship ticket on a freighter that was carrying some passengers. He arrived in Le Havre, France, took a plane to Helsinki, Finland, and went to the Soviet consulate,” says Summers.

According to the writer, the fact that he served on the base of U-2 spy planes made Oswald (in theory) a valuable asset for the Soviets.

“But at the same time, he could be someone sent by the CIA to pass on incorrect information and perhaps make it difficult to shoot U-2 aircraft.”

That is, despite the interest in receiving it, the Soviet authorities were on the back foot.

But they ended up authorizing their entry.

Upon arriving in Moscow, Oswald went straight to the American embassy, ​​where he made his adherence to the communist cause very clear.

“He put a piece of paper on my desk, and said, ‘I came to revoke my American citizenship. I applied for Soviet citizenship,'” said US Consul Richard E. Snyder long after.

Not only would he have publicly renounced American citizenship, but he would have told the consul that he intended to hand over to the Soviet authorities all the military secrets he knew as soon as he became a Soviet citizen.

From Moscow, Oswald was sent to Minsk, where he got a job at a radio factory, a good salary and a comfortable apartment in the city center.

At a ball, he met (apparently by chance) his future wife: Marina Prusakova.

In six weeks, the two were married.

“After the ball, someone told me he was from America. And, of course, Russian students and young people are very curious about the other part of the world. It was a lovely night, full of questions. Simply fascinating,” said Marina in interview with the BBC in 1978.

“He took me home and we started dating after that,” he added.

Anthony Summers does not believe, however, that the young couple’s meeting in March 1961 was by chance.

According to him, Ernst Titovets, then a medical student who played the role of cupid, noticed that there was something strange about the approach.

And he suggested that Marina approached Oswald through the KGB, the Soviet secret police, in a espionage tactic known as a “honey trap”.

“They expected that in an intimate situation, Oswald would be more open about his past and what he was really doing there, than he would be with strangers,” explains Summers.

But suddenly, he declared he was fed up with the Soviet Union. And after two and a half years, he decided to return to the USA.

Did the American Embassy agree to your return? a decision that some people find inexplicable, unless defection was a setup from the start.

Would Oswald have been sent to Moscow to sow misinformation about the U-2 aircraft program? And at this moment your mission is finished?

Much later, Marina was asked in an interview with the BBC why, in 1962, the Soviet authorities had allowed both to leave.

“Well, apparently the Russians didn’t want him there. Because it looked like he was a troublemaker. So they were probably happy to get rid of him. And it was to his country that he was coming. Besides, he wasn’t that valuable to the Russians, “he declared.

Anthony Summers has doubts about Marina’s account of the circumstances in which she and her husband left Minsk. But it says that the official US version does not hold up.

According to him, not only did the American authorities take him back, but apparently he was not interrogated, according to the CIA.

“Remember that when he defected, he said he would hand over everything he knew about U-2 spy planes to the Soviets.”

Back in the USA, did Oswald start to get involved in politics? and continued to declare himself a Marxist.

A few months later, at the age of 24, he was accused of murdering then President John F. Kennedy.

The 35th President of the United States was shot dead while parading with First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in an open limo in Dallas, Texas.

Oswald was arrested shortly thereafter, charged with the crime? he reportedly shot the president of a building on the way to the parade.

He insisted that he was innocent. But he did not have the opportunity to defend himself.

Two days after Kennedy’s assassination on November 24, Oswald himself was shot dead in the Dallas police department by Jack Ruby, a local bar owner, allegedly linked to the mafia, who was watching his arrival.

Oswald’s murder, recorded live on television, fueled conspiracy theories that it was, in fact, file burning.

Perhaps he really killed Kennedy, although no one has come up with a compelling reason.

It may be that the years he spent in the Soviet Union are somehow related to crime or perhaps there is no connection at all.

The questions are many. More than half a century later, you will search for answers in vain.

It is no coincidence that the case feeds conspiracy theories to this day.

Listen to the BBC’s full Witness program here

