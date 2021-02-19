The ordeal of Jordana, an 11-year-old Cameroonian detained for eight days at Orly airport

19. Feb.2021 – Featured in the Libération newspaper for the story of Jordana, an 11-year-old girl, held for eight days at Orly airport, in France Image: RFI photomontage / Adriana de Freitas

Friday’s Libération newspaper highlights the story of Jordana, an 11-year-old Cameroonian girl, held for eight days at Orly airport, on the outskirts of Paris. “More than a week, night and day, at the airport. Another solution could have been found”, states the article.

Libé says that Jordana landed in the French capital, coming from Madrid, with a Guinea passport, last February 5th. She was accompanied by two other minors, also with Guinean passports.

When passing through the border police, the authorities struggled to confirm the girls’ identities and the three were fined € 100. Two girls were released the next day and were able to find their mothers. However, Jordana was detained as the police doubted the veracity of the birth certificate presented by her mother at the airport.

The police then decided to sue a judge who identified the girl as Cameroonian and not Guinean, and decided to leave her in a transit zone, “a period that lasted eight days”, he points out Libération. During that time, the Public Ministry appointed an administrative officer to accompany Jordana “and then began a difficult sequence for the child”, reiterates the matter.

From 7:30 am to 9:00 pm, every day, the girl was placed in a space for unaccompanied minors of only 6 square meters. At night, like all people held in transit, she was taken to a hotel next to the site and watched by police officers.

Exhausted by the situation, according to a witness, Jordana stopped talking and eating. After protesting to the authorities, the girl’s mother obtained authorization to bring meals to the girl. Jordana’s ordeal continued in this way for eight days, until on the night of February 12, the youngest was finally able to leave the place with her mother.

Social assistance for children

Libération consulted immigration experts who say the case should have been handled differently. Jordana could have been taken to a child welfare home or left in the care of a family, while authorities confirmed her identity.

The newspaper stresses that the 11-year-old Cameroonian case is not unique. According to the French Association of Assistance at Borders for Foreigners, each year, approximately 200 unaccompanied minors are taken to the waiting areas of French airports.

Libé recalls a case that shocked France two years ago, when two adopted babies were separated from their mother and taken alone to the waiting area, even though the documents were in order and the three were allowed to enter French territory. A situation that the newspaper calls “grotesque”.