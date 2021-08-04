The “Sistine Chapel” is coming to the US (almost full scale)

Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel is making its way to cities across the United States, thanks to high-resolution, near-full-scale reproductions of the artist’s famous paintings.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is an exhibition that has traveled the world since 2015 — and has already been to New York under the title Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

This display explains the artnet, presents the Sistine Chapel frescoes reproduced through a printing process Nylon giclée, similar to a movie screen — and the fabric will have been chosen to better mimic the painted plaster surface of the originals.

The exhibition is produced by Special Entertainment Events (SEE), which is known for organizing traveling shows on themes including the Titanic and Star Trek.

Reproductions of Michelangelo’s 34 frescoes are based on photographs licensed, of High definition, from the Sistine Chapel photographed by Austrian photographer Erich Lessing, in partnership with Bridgeman Images.

In theory, this experience has some advantages over the original. This is because it can be seen at eye level, rather than being seen “from afar”. This point of view gives art lovers an opportunity to observe small details that otherwise might go unnoticed.

When the founder of Special Entertainment Events, Martin Biallas, visited the Sistine Chapel in person, he did not like “very much of the experience”, he told the Minnesota Monthly.

“There were long lines and two thousand people. It was not possible to take photographs and the security guards were very militant about this”, he explained, referring to the policy of non-photography within the chapel itself.

Now, at the exhibition Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, the visit lasts from about an hour to 90 minutes and people can have “a full-size, never-before-seen perspective of the artist’s ingenious masterpieces”, writes the exhibition’s website.