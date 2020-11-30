The spirit of the revolution remains intact in exiled Syrians

12.Jun.2019 – Displaced Syrians arrive at the Jlaighem Pass, in the east of Homs province, in central Syria Image: Ammar Safarjalani / Xinhua

Paris, 30 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Currently, they are between 25 and 36 years old. During the war years in their country, these Syrian demonstrators suffered atrocities, but neither the torture nor the bombings managed to erase their desire for democracy.

When the “Arab Spring” spread across the Middle East, thousands of young Syrians joined the demonstrations calling for a change in the country that has lived under the Assad family’s whip since 1970.

The regime’s response was swift and merciless, and many nonviolent Syrians at the center of the revolt paid with their lives for the dream of freedom.

AFP interviewed four Syrian militants who had to go into exile after being victims of terrible violence and the loss of loved ones. And without the prospect of being able to return to the country, they do not regret their commitment. Check out their stories below.

In Stockholm, a future student in Georgetown

The first thing Omar Alshogre sees when he wakes up is the photo of the jailers who tortured him in Section 215, one of Syria’s best-known detention centers.

This photo on the nightstand is to remind you: “They didn’t break me, I’m still alive”.

Omar, who is now 25, says he was 15 when the regime’s forces first arrested him “with all the men” in his village, near Banyas, on the Mediterranean coast.

He was released two days after the jailers pulled out his nails and broke one of his legs.

“I understood for the first time what freedom meant and from then on I started to speak up,” Omar tells AFP, by videoconference.

During the next 18 months, he was detained six more times. In May 2012, regime troops attacked his village, killed his father and several brothers.

After the last detention, in November 2012, he was in ten different prisons or detention centers.

“I saw more prisons in Syria than the country itself,” he says.

When he was released in 2015, he was the shadow of himself. It weighed 35 kilos;

His mother sent him clandestinely to Tuequia with his younger brother Ali, 15 years old. A drug dealer took them by boat to Syria and crossed Europe to Sweden, where they were granted asylum.

Currently, Omar, who speaks English and Swedish, works for the Syrian Emergency Task Force, an organization based in the United States, and gave his testimony about torture in Syria on the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

He also told his story in a talk at TED.

In October 2020, he was accepted at Georgetown University in Washington, where he will study trade and business relations.

“It is not easy to lose your home, your father, your brothers, your school, your city, your mountains (…) But if I had to do it again, I would do it because the revolution is the first thing we did well in Syria “, he assures.

A humanitarian in Berlin

When Nivine al Moussa joined the demonstrations in his city of Taybat al-Imam, in the province of Hama (center), he never would have imagined that he would ever go into exile.

In 2013, his brother Hamza, a non-violent militant, was arrested in a blitz. “We learned later that they tortured him to death,” says Nivine, who identified his body in a photo of “Cesar”, a former military police photographer who defected with thousands of images illustrating torture in Syrian prisons.

“When you see this photo, you feel a wound in your deepest self that can never heal,” this 30-year-old Syrian woman told AFP.

Nivine, his mother and sisters fled shortly afterwards to Turkey, a trip “worthy of a movie James Bond. Airplanes (…) bombed around us and the driver drove at 200 km / h “.

In Turkey, she met her future husband, Mohamed, who narrowly escaped death after being shot in the head.

In 2015, he obtained a medical visa for Germany. In Berlin, they received refugee status.

“We are all traumatized,” says Nivine, now 36. His daughters, aged six and four, give him the strength to keep fighting.

She speaks German, English and Arabic and works for Handicap International, a French NGO that helps disabled refugees in Germany.

It also participates in demonstrations in the country to denounce the fate of Syrian prisoners.

“The only thing we want is for the government to respect our rights,” he says. “One day, the regime will get what it deserves”.

A feminist in Colmar, France

In 2013, Tohama Darwish survived the chemical attacks on eastern Guta, on the outskirts of Damascus, which, according to NGOs, allegedly caused 1,400 deaths.

Five years later, with the help of Syrian aviation, the army launched a ruthless crackdown on the armed opposition in this region.

Faced with “such intense” bombings, Tohama, her husband and two-year-old daughter joined the flow of displaced people towards the northernmost Idleb region at the hands of the rebels.

There, Islamist fighters accused her of spreading “obscenities” when trying to raise awareness about violence against women.

The family left for Turkey and Tohama and her husband sought refuge in France, where they arrived in 2019.

Currently, they live in a social housing in Colmar (northeast), where they learn French and wait for refugee status.

“I feel guilty for leaving my loved ones behind, but I’m glad that Sumi goes to school here,” she says of the five-year-old daughter.

“It will always be Syrian, but her life is here now. When she grows up, I will tell her what happened.”

In London, a doctor

When Bashar Farahat was released from prison in early 2013, he was prevented from resuming a pediatric internship at a public hospital in Lataquia (northwest).

He was arrested for taking part in demonstrations against the regime and assaulted by his interrogators.

In April 2013, he was held for another six months. “The torture during interrogations was harsh. But the worst was (…) living in a 30 m2 cell with another 90 to 100 prisoners,” says Bashar, who is now 36.

As a doctor, his cellmates often asked for help. “But I had nothing” to help them, he says.

“Some have lost a limb due to seriously infected wounds.” After his release in November 2013, he went to Lebanon and applied for asylum through the UN.

He arrived in England in March 2015 and passed an exam that allowed him to practice his profession in the country.

Today, he is married and works in a public hospital in London. “When the covid-19 epidemic started (…), I think my experience in Syria prepared me to work in a crisis,” he says.

He also created a telemedicine page on the Internet and gives online consultations to Syrians in need.

“It is necessary to be strong, to work hard (…), this way, when the regime falls, we will be able to participate in the future of Syria”, he says.

Asked what he would say to the young man that he was? “‘Go out to protest. More than I did.’ Do I regret the revolution? Not a second. The revolution made me what I am now.”