The story of Shakeel Afridi, the doctor who helped the CIA locate Osama Bin Laden and who sentenced Pakistan to 33 years in prison

A 2010 file photo of Pakistani physician Shakeel Afridi (MOHAMMAD RAUF / AFP)

Considered a hero in america, but disowned as a traitor in Pakistan, the doctor Shakeel Afridi has already paid a heavy tribute for his role in the death of Osama bin Laden. Ten years later, his ordeal is far from over.

When organizing a fake campaign against hepatitis C, this Pakistani doctor helped the CIA locate Bin Laden in Abbottabad, in northern Pakistan, where the Al Qaida chief was to be liquidated by US special forces on May 2, 2011.

Imprisoned ever since, Dr. Afridi is isolated in a prison in the Punjab province (center). And nothing indicates that one day he will be exonerated by the Pakistani justice. He currently spends his time counting the days, all equal to each other.

“Let’s be clear: Afridi paid the highest price in the attack on Bin Laden”, explains to the AFP Michael Kugelman, deputy director for Asia at the Wilson Center in Washington. “He has become the scapegoat”, He says.

The AFP has reconstituted Afridi’s daily life thanks to interviews with her brother and her lawyer, since the doctor is not authorized to speak to anyone, except with his family and his defenders.

To keep physically, walks in his cell of two meters by two, Y does sit-ups, according to those close to him. Has a copy of the Quran but you have no right to any other book.

The doctor is not authorized to speak to anyone except his family and advocates. (MOHAMMAD RAUF / AFP)

A few times a week, he shaves in the presence of a guard, but he is not authorized to have the slightest contact with the other detainees.

Your family members can visit it twice a monthBut they must remain behind a metal fence, and cannot speak to him in Pashtun, his mother tongue.

“Give the example”

“The prison authorities have told us that we cannot talk about politics, or about the situation inside the prison,” says his brother. Jamil Afridi.

Native to the tribal areas of northwestern Pakistan, the doctor was well placed, with his knowledge of Pashtun, to assist the CIA, which was approaching Bin Laden’s hideout.

The North American agency only needed a material evidence of the presence in Abbottabad of the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks. So he asked Shakeel Afridi to launch a fake vaccination campaign to obtain a DNA sample from a person living in a residence.

Bin Laden’s house in Abbottabad

The exact role of the doctor in identifying Bin Laden is not clearly established. But it was arrested by the Pakistani authorities a few weeks later.

He was never convicted in connection with the death of Bin Laden. But a 33-year prison sentence for having financed an extremist group, under an obscure law dating from colonial times.

Successive toUS administrations have protested against their situation. Over the years, the eventuality of a prisoner exchange was contemplated, but no agreement was reached

“Today he is kept in prison to set an example to every Pakistani of not cooperating with a Western intelligence agency.” affirms to the AFP Husain Haqqani, who was Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States in 2001.

Forgotten

Instead of telling the truth about Bin Laden’s presence in Pakistan, the authorities have made Dr. Afridi a scapegoat”He adds.

In this photo taken on April 20, 2021, Qamar Nadeem Afridi, a lawyer representing Dr. Shakeel Afridi leaves the High Court building in Peshawar. (Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

The 10th anniversary of bin Laden’s disappearance comes weeks after the president of the United States, Joe biden, confirm the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11.

Justifying this departure in a speech to the Nation, Biden cited the death of Bin Laden as proof, in his understanding, that the United States had long ago fulfilled the initial objective of the invasion of Afghanistan.

He did not mention the name of Shakeel Afridi.

© Agence France-Presse