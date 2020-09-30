The “Twitter killer” trial in Japan begins

1.nov.2017 – Takahiro Shiraishi is arrested after Japanese police find the remains of nine bodies in his apartment Image: Jiji Press / AFP

The man known as the “Twitter killer”, accused of killing and dismembering nine people he met on social media in Japan, pleaded guilty today in a Tokyo court.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 29, accused of storing his victims’ quartered bodies in refrigerators, did not refute the nine murder charges he faces and said they were “all correct,” public channel NHK reported.

On the morning of Halloween 2017, the police found at Takahiro Shiraishi’s house nine bodies dismembered in at least 240 pieces of bones hidden in refrigerators and toolboxes, sprinkled with cat litter to try to hide them.

Shiraishi is suspected of attracting victims between 15 and 26 years of age with suicidal tendencies through Twitter, claiming that he would help these people in their projects or that he would die by their side.

Police arrested Takahiro Shiraishi three years ago when investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who allegedly tweeted that she wanted to commit suicide.

After the girl’s disappearance, the brother would have managed to log into his Twitter account and detected the name of a user with suspicious messages.

The defendant’s lawyers ask that the charges be changed to “murder with consent”, which would carry a sentence of between six months and seven years in prison, claiming that the victims agreed to the murders, according to NHK.

If he is found guilty of murder, Takahiro Shiraishi faces the possibility of death sentences, which is carried out by hanging in Japan.