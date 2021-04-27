The United States ordered the withdrawal of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Afghanistan

File Photo: The United States Embassy in Kabul.

The US State Department on Tuesday ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan, citing mounting threats at a time when the US military is preparing to withdraw from the country after 20 years of war.

The department said it had instructed all personnel to leave the country, unless their work required their physical presence in Afghanistan. The order did not specify the number of people affected, but it went well beyond the usual staff cuts for safety and security reasons. These types of orders normally apply only to non-essential personnel.

In an updated travel advisory for Afghanistan, the department said there were ordered the departure of all employees of the United States government “whose functions may be performed elsewhere.”

He also said that US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan and that those who wanted to leave “should do so as soon as possible on available commercial flights.”

The State Department order came only two days after the top US general in Afghanistan said that the US military had begun shutting down its operations in the country and that Afghan security forces had to be ready to take over.

FILE IMAGE. US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan, August 7, 2018 (REUTERS / Omar Sobhani)

Although the official start of the withdrawal of 2,500 to 3,500 troops from Washington and 7,000 NATO-allied forces It is May 1, General Austin Miller said that the withdrawal had already begun.

The US military and NATO will send some of the military equipment out of Afghanistan while they decide what will stay in the Afghan Defense and Security Force, he said.

In February of last year, the US military began closing its smaller bases. In mid-April, the Biden administration announced that the final phase of the withdrawal would begin on May 1 and be completed by September 11.

US President Joe Biden announced the decision a week ago after reviewing for weeks the historic agreement reached between Washington and the Taliban in February last year in Doha, promoted by his predecessor, which opened the way to the peace negotiations between Kabul. and the insurgents.

Afghan forces are currently responsible for 96% of operations against the Taliban, and the Afghan government has ensured that its 350,000 police and soldiers are capable of defending the country from the Taliban on their own.

With information from AFP, AP and EFE